ATP-Acapulco: Nadal wins first tournament since Australian title

The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets and will face another American, Stephen Kozlov, ranked 103rd in the ATP rankings, who is his training partner in the next round.

The world No. 5 broke No. 100 Kudla in the fourth game of the tournament to lead 3-1 and lead imminently in the first set. The favorite quickly took a 4-1 lead in the second set and then won the match in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

