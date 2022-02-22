Wonka: Hugh Grant joins the cast of this film with Timothée Chalamet

By

Cécile D. * Published on 22 February 2022 10: 53

It’s official: Timothée Chalamet will play the iconic role of young Willy Wonka, in the prequel to the Chocolate Factory, directed by Charlie and Paul King. Leading British actors are also taking part in the project. Warner Bros. Studios ‘ film is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023.

The project remained secret for a long time, if journalists it would still beThe Hollywood Reporter Not digging up information. A film about Youth Of Willy Wonka, The wonderful and terrifying inventor of the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Is in the works. The project already seems well advanced as it has a title – Wonka – And a theatrical release date: the March 17, 2023.

Hollywood Reporter reveals it’s director Paul King, Which stood out for its image Paddock, Working on a new story, which will be a prequel to the film Tim Burton, Dated 2005. We meet Willy Wonka in his early years, before he founded his Chocolate Factory.

According to the US website, two actors were running to land the lead role in the project. These two young actors were talked about recently, during great cinematic hits. Tom Holland (Spiderman, Avengers) And Timothée Chalamet (Call by Your Name, Dr. March, dune daughters) The most well – known and appreciated are competing for the embodiment of this character-a great challenge!

It’s finally Timothée Chalamet, Which was already the studio’s big favorite Warner Bros, Who landed the role. Site Timeline Reveals that Wonka Will be a Musical comedy : Timothée Chalamet so he has to show his talents as a singer and dancer. The actor posted his photo Clothing On social networks, on October 10, 2021.

The cast included Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson Or Olivia Colman. On February 22, 2022, we learn that Hugh Grant She also stars in the film: the British actor was seen several times by fans in the film’s production space. It is not yet known what role was handed to this key player in England. British sensation Sun Hugh Grant says he will play a Oompa-Loomba, Warner Bros. has not confirmed this information.

Another challenge, this time to Paul King: provide a Original story, But it easily connects to the universe of existing images. The difficulty is great for this director: he cannot rely on novels Roald Dahl, Like its predecessors. Fans of any age are waiting for the project. So let’s hope the film Wonka Will be a success!