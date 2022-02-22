Puy du Fou would consider a variant in Florida in the United States

According to a special US site, the expert is monitoring a vast area about 100 kilometers from Orlando, the world capital of theme parks.

International differences are at the heart of Puy du Fou’s strategy. Vendée Park is now exporting and modifying its shows to all four corners of Europe with some success.

After a park in Spain in 2019, shows in the UK and the Netherlands, the expert is now more targeted. According to the special site ScreamScape, Pui du Pho is dreaming of America.

This is no surprise. “Why not,” Nicholas de Villiers, CEO, responded to our colleagues almost three years ago. Echo of tourism. “This global ambition is our new strategy. We have succeeded in creating a solid image in France and now we want to conquer the world.”

A park in China before 2025

The expert will be monitoring a vast expanse of land about a hundred kilometers from Orlando, the world capital of theme parks. But he would study elsewhere, especially in Tennessee. With strong ambition: stand out from the competition thanks to strong identity and unique performances. However, it has to be in tune with American culture.

If the US route is still under consideration (the French panel confirms that discussions are taking place), an installation in China is progressing rapidly.

Puy du Fou plans to open a site in Shanghai by 2025. “The next phase is China before 2030. We have a team of 40 people to create a show before 2025. At the moment the location is not yet decided. We are in discussions with several major cities, including Shanghai,” said Nicholas de Villiers on our antenna a year ago. Announced.

So it remains to be seen whether the French company will be able to support more investment in both China and the United States. In the Central Kingdom, it is valued at 30 230 million.

A luxury train

Let us also note that Puy du Fou is not only betting on geographical diversification. It also announced the launch of its own luxury train last November.

It will be a train departing from Paris for a 6 day, 5 night tour of France. This offer is called “Le Grand Tour”. It is scheduled to launch in 2023.

It would be a question of not only traveling on a luxury train in the style of a Belly Epoch reminiscent of the legendary Orient Express, but also of attending attractions. The train departs from the Gare de l’East in Paris and joins Epernay, Reims, Beaune, Annecy, Aix-en-Provence, Avignon, Chenoceau and finally reaches the Puy du Fou, traveling 4000 kilometers and 11 levels. A kind of train journey into France …

Who says luxury train, luxury product. Tickets sell for 00 4900 and carry only 30 passengers per train, “explains Nicholas de Villiers,” because we want the fastest and most appropriate experience. ” The company hopes to convince 600 passengers in the first year.