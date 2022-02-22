A month after his relegation from Australia, Novak Djokovic begins his season in Dubai with a win without shaking

Finally, we can talk to Novak Djokovic for his game shows. A month after being evacuated from Australia as a result From a soap opera with twists and turns, The 34-year-old Serbian kicked off his season on Monday night ATP 500 tournament in Dubai. A Coronavirus vaccine is not required to enter the emirate. Discernible, Djokovic beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti (58th in ATP) in both sets (6-3, 6-3) and easily in 1h14 at the end of his first match since early December.

In the fight to secure the world n ° 1, where Daniil Medvedev could snub him if he wins the Acapulco tournament this week, “Djoko” was well received from the public. Flags in his likeness bloomed on the stand, from which “Novak” was thrown. “Thank you so much for your support and the way you welcomed me, “said the hero of the day after the match, unable to”choose a better place to start my season.”

He’s not trying to watch the Australian Open final

After the game, the Serbian returned to the final of the Australian Open Rafael Nadal won Against Medvedev. The Spaniard became the first man to win 21 majors, and Djokovic, like Roger Federer, is stuck at 20. “I was trying not to see her, but I was seeing my family all, my wife, my children, so I had to follow her,” he admitted at a press conference.

“But congratulations to Rafa. It was an amazing performance. He’s an amazing fighter, ‘ he added. I didn’t want to take anything away from his success even though I didn’t participate. Of course, it’s not pleasant for me to leave the country like that and watch the match from afar. »

In the second round in Dubai, the Serb will face the winner of Tuesday’s scheduled match between Russian Karen Khachanov (World No. 26) and Australian Alex De Minaur (32nd).