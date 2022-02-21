Will part of the Chinese rocket collide with the moon? Interpretations of Beijing

In late January, astronomer Bill Gray, who developed software to calculate the orbits of meteorites and other objects, announced on March 4 that the space debris from crashing was the second phase of the American company SpaceX’s rocket.

Bill Gray returned to the announcement last week, admitting an error and now claiming it was part of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

When questioned, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied that the alleged rocket had “re-entered Earth’s atmosphere without danger and burned up completely”.

Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin assured the press that Beijing “conscientiously associates with the long-term credibility of its space operations.”

According to Bill Gray, the software used by NASA-funded tracking programs belongs to the long March rocket launched when the object in question was the Chang’e 5 spacecraft launched into space.-T1, a project as part of the Chinese space agency’s lunar study.

China lands a device far from the moon in early 2019 – the first time in the world.

The Asian giant has lost control of the spacecraft in the past, including the “most” of the first phase of the Long March-5B rocket scattered over the Indian Ocean in May 2021.

In 2020, debris from another Long March fell on villages in C டிte d’Ivoire and caused damage, but no injuries.