Home Economy Will part of the Chinese rocket collide with the moon? Interpretations of Beijing

Will part of the Chinese rocket collide with the moon? Interpretations of Beijing

Feb 21, 2022 0 Comments
Will part of the Chinese rocket collide with the moon? Interpretations of Beijing

In late January, astronomer Bill Gray, who developed software to calculate the orbits of meteorites and other objects, announced on March 4 that the space debris from crashing was the second phase of the American company SpaceX’s rocket.

Bill Gray returned to the announcement last week, admitting an error and now claiming it was part of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

See also  How Venezuela violates US oil sanctions

You May Also Like

Formula 1 | Newgordon condemns the approach to F1

Formula 1 | Newgordon condemns the approach to F1

"Radars" were created to detect or prevent cyber attacks

“Radars” were created to detect or prevent cyber attacks

Trump, a former president with a sensational influence

Trump, a former president with a sensational influence

Right wrong. Does Engie really import shale gas when its exploitation is banned in France?

In the United States, a pregnant woman stole jewelry from a store, according to a CCTV camera

In the United States, a pregnant woman stole jewelry from a store, according to a CCTV camera

The family of a young man who died in a Model 3 crash is suing Tesla

The family of a young man who died in a Model 3 crash is suing Tesla

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *