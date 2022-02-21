Toni Nadal compares Rafael Nadal to Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Coach Carlos Moya was one of many who were completely impressed by what Rafael Nadal achieved in the Australian Open final. Nadal, who has played only one match in the second part of the 2021 season due to a foot injury, does not know if he will be able to play in Australia.

Nadal decided at the last moment to go to Australia to win a record 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal led by two sets in the final against Daniil Medvedev but recovered to win the title.

“In history, we can rely on the fingers of one hand on athletes who have been able to experience situations like Rafa’s and be successful. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods in their best moments, Novak Djokovic in tennis.

This gene, this competitiveness, this way of managing to change results is impressive. If we had written the script for the match, the truth would have been better than we would have written.

We see that small things change until we reach a happy ending, but living this transformation is incredible. It’s an American film script, ” Tony breakin told Punto.

Nadal enters tennis history again

Medvedev appeared to be heading for a two-set victory: he led by two sets, led 3-2 in the third set and had three consecutive break points in the sixth game.

That’s when Nadal’s historic comeback began. “Almost everything has been said and only one can appreciate everything Rafa can achieve. Success is impressive, but the way is very impressive, the way he conquers adversity, the way he changes tactics during the tournament, the way he physically beats one of the finest players on tour, someone ten years younger than him.

It is a result to be proud of and, although there are also things that can be improved, there is no perfection. Given the circumstances we got to the tournament a month ago, both the attitude and the level were spectacular,” Moya explained.