Russian forces have been ordered to invade Ukraine, according to US intelligence

Feb 21, 2022 0 Comments

Hespress UKSunday 20 February 2022 – 22:46

Several U.S. media outlets on Sunday confirmed, citing anonymous intelligence sources, that the United States had access to information about Russian orders to invade Ukraine.

It is this information that has prompted President Pita to decide “firmly” that he has decided to attack Ukraine on Friday, the Washington Post promises, citing anonymous sources without quoting directly.

The White House, the Pentagon and the State Department did not confirm or deny the allegations.

On Friday, a Pentagon official confirmed that more than 40% of Russian troops concentrated on Ukraine’s borders were now under attack, noting that the phase of Russian-led instability in the country had “begun.”

The official said that the movement of Russian troops towards the Ukrainian border has been observed since Wednesday.

Washington has been warning for weeks that Russia will cause an incident on the Ukrainian border to justify its invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, diplomatic leader Anthony Blinken reaffirmed that “everything” indicates that Russia is going to occupy Ukraine.

Russia denies any plan of aggression, but demands guarantees for its security, such as the withdrawal of NATO from Eastern Europe, many of which have been rejected by the West.

