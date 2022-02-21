Peel racingman under federal contract until 2023

Zapping fifteen world Top scorers of pro T2 season 2021-2022

Australian rugby union has announced the return of Kurtley Beale to the country!

We already knew the Australian full-back was going to leave Racing 92 at the end of the season. He was recalled to play for the Wallabies on the summer tour. With a view to playing in the World Cup, Kurtley Beale signs a federal contract until 2023. He will play under the Waratahs franchise, with whom he will play in the next edition of Super Rugby. Rugby Australia had announced the news on Sunday, with the Federation confirming the information.

“I am very happy to be back in Australia and would like to thank the federation and the Waratahs for giving me this opportunity. There’s nothing better than being able to represent my country and my province and I’m going to work hard to do both once I get back.”, Said the Australian fullback.