How to change your username?

Snapchat now lets you change your username. We explain how to change it.

Still very popular, especially His voice mailed, Snapchat Does not get rid of flaws and some features are loudly demanded by its subscribers. For example, this is the possibility of changing your nickname.

From February 23, 2022, all Snapshots, whether on iOS or Android, will be able to change their username or username without affecting their friends list, their snap code, or their score.

This new functionality, which was (already) registered on the platform when it was launched in 2011, should attract the most critically acclaimed and evolving developers of the chosen identifier a decade ago.

How to change your Snapchat username?

To change your username, it’s very easy:

To open your profile, click on your bitmoji at the top left of the screen; Go to Settings (gear icon in the top right); Press ” Username“, Then select” Change username“; Click ” Proceed“; Select the new nickname and click on “” The following Please log in again.

Warning: Snapchat limits the number of changes per year to prevent this from becoming a real fair (and some may use it to pretend to be someone else). Also, you need to choose your new username carefully and be careful not to make a typing error.

