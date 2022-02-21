Harry Potter: this is the saga of the star of the the M.

By Sophie Jay



– Released on February 19, 2022 at 15:17

It’s hard to bounce back after a big saga like this Harry Potter. Still, most actors managed to do just that. Leading the trio to the star of one of the M.

Sixth senseThe film that made Night Shyamalan famous, seems far away today. Since then, the American director hasn’t stopped attracting and surprising us. Also recognized Unbroken, Sign Or VillageNight Shyamalan has become a leading figure in cinema. Visit And Split Confirm this idea thanks to their meteoric success. Recently, the director shared the first names of the cast of his upcoming film Knock on the cabin. Dave Bautista and Nikki Amuka-Bird are on the bill… Rupert Grint! Former actor of cult saga Harry Potter Will finally return to the big screen and then something he won’t Moonlights In 2015.

The actor of Ron Weasley, hero Harry Potter’s best friend, hasn’t been idle since the saga ended in 2011. Obviously, we were able to find it in the most recent Harry Potter: back to Hogwarts, Which brought together several actors of the saga. The English actor doesn’t have a grown-up film career like his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. However, he starred in several movies such as Driving lessons, Little English murders Or Moonlights. On the small screen, Rupert Grint has appeared Snatch, ABC vs. Poirot Or even present ServiceSeries produced by Night Shyamalan.

M. Night Shyamalan, a multiracial man

The American director of Indian descent is known for his extraordinary films. He loves the versatile role of juggling the roles of screenwriter, director, producer and actor! He appears in most of his films, the most recent being Old, Released in 2021. With colorful lives and sometimes very dark images, we wonder what awaits us Knock on the cabin, Expected in 2023. We don’t have any information on the plot of this thriller yet, but M. I. A. is not the only one.Be sure Night Shyamalan will surprise us again. Anyway, Ruber Grint’s participation in this new project makes you want to know more!