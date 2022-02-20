These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextBit offers you good deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android, which are usually paid for, but temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Android apps are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free productivity / lifestyle Android apps in the Google Play Store

How much can I spend? (2.99) : A simple budget manager can help you save money for future projects

Recce (0.99) : A GPS app that lets you create your own routes with route points as well as take measurements to check for related distances

PDF Creator & Converter (2.99) : This simple PDF editor application allows you to delete duplicate pages, convert Excel files and watermark pages.

Genetic Assistant (0.79) : This application, which is aimed at biology students, is basically a computational application for translations into genetic sequences. Complete the DNA sequence and you should include all the relevant information like DNA, MRNA and DRNA, and the processor will do the hard work for you quickly.

Cartogram (2.49) : Create beautiful live map wallpapers. You can customize the look of the wallpaper using pre-defined filters and display your location live or on a lock screen.

Android mobile games are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Missile Dute Icon (1.89⁇ ): Shoot the missiles until you lose the number to avoid the invasion of ghost zombies

Shadow Night: Ninja (0.59) Action game where you face the creatures of darkness in different scenes with many objects to customize and fight

Infinity Dungeon 2 (0.99) : A dungeon crawler, in which your goal will be to gather a group of heroes, destroy the dungeons forever and begin the search to upgrade your equipment.

Crazy Car Impossible Stunt (6.9 9 €) : Combine speed and amazing acrobatics and do crazy stunts in this car game

Assemble the number puzzle (€ 3.29) : A puzzle about numbers with a well thought out and very challenging game.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Productivity / Lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Papercall (3.49⁇ ) : If modern calendar apps push you away with their reducing approach, Paper Call is for you. The application takes the functions of the diary and converts them into journals in different formats. With over 20 themes, you can get exactly the style you want and get as close to the real thing as possible

List Ninja (3.49) : V.S. This app will help you organize things in your life by quickly creating all kinds of lists. You can become a task ninja and monitor many things at once

Blurred background (1.09) : This application allows you to automatically blur the background of your images with different blur styles. You can change the dimming intensity in the flawless UI

Bindu RSS (1.09) : RSS Feed Organizer, which allows you to organize your news and article feeds well, summarize them by category, and then read them at your own pace, even without an Internet connection.

I Singh 2: An Oracle (2.29) : Experience the Zen teaching of Lao Xue's famous book in a different way. This application provides an oracle-like insight into everyday life by providing different interpretations of the book of changes. It can also be used as a decision making tool as it provides coins, hexagrams and other "prediction" tools.

Lance (1.09) : Turn your smartphone into a color reader quickly and save endless color palettes for later use. You can also quickly view information such as RGB, HEX code, CMYK or HSB

Memorization: IELTS Vocabulary (5.49) : With over 4000 cards, this comprehensive research application is organized into different volumes that help you learn new words in different fields. The cards are selected by AI, which will help you learn faster.

IOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Little puzzles (1.09) : A puzzle game for kids that will keep the little ones busy over 30 levels

Word drop (1.09) : A fun word game where you have to find words on a board of random letters and score points! The game offers a variety of game modes, achievements and word challenges

Challenge 1 (1.09) : Multiplayer driving simulator, which allows you to play in the deep open world with your friends with realistic weather, gas stations, car tuning and customization possibilities. The game has more than 40 cars and can be played offline

Crystal Cove (1.09) : In this puzzle game you have to swipe to move your triangle around the board and match three or more colors to make them disappear.

AzTech: Meet the magic (2.29) : Educational game that teaches you everything you need to know about the history of the Aztecs.

