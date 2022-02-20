Now that all the manufacturers offer gesture navigation, have you taken the plunge or have button navigation on your smartphone?

For years, manufacturers and operating system publishers have been providing gesture navigation systems. Apple was the first to drawIPhone X., Launched at the end of 2017. Since then, it has become a standard on all manufacturers’ smartphones. It didn’t take long for Google to start delivering soon Android 9 (In 2018), its own gesture navigation system for Android smartphones.

Following that, all manufacturers are involved in implementing them, some delivering A system of gestures like GoogleOthers have a different layout and some still choose between the Google system and their own layout.

Now, gesture navigation is mostly implemented by default on commercially available Android smartphones. However, the choice is possible Button navigation Also classic, with a three icon bar at the bottom of the smartphone screen. Manufacturers even sometimes allow you to choose the layout of these three buttons. If the Home key is always in the center, you can choose between the rear button on the right or left and the multitasking button on the left or right.

Does gesture navigation give you buttons?

It is in this context that we want to know more about your favorite navigation on your smartphone. Do you use gesture navigation on your smartphone or are you stuck with those nice old buttons? Is it the manufacturer’s choice or duty? In what order are the buttons displayed on your smartphone? Tell us in our poll for the week.

Loading Do you use gesture navigation on your smartphone? Thanks for voting. You have already voted on this poll. Please select an answer.

If you would like to expand your answer or let us know more, please respond in the comments, there is room for that. This article will be updated next weekend, with the opportunity to share with you the results of the poll and report the most relevant comments.

