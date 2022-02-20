Australia: chased by a giant crocodile, children escape the worst – LINFO.re

Police welcomed the initiative of these children, who were chased by a 5-metre crocodile at magnificent Creek in Kowanyama (Australia).

A good escape

Narrowly avoided the worst. A Crocodile On Sunday, February 13 a group of children aged 11 to 14 years were taken care of from 5 meters. The scene took place at magnificent Creek in Kowanyama (Australia). According to the report Glass And cited Closer, The giant reptile is said to have approached them slowly while crawling. However, the Cubs managed to climb a tree and escape the Beast.

Crocodile bigger than boat

The children screamed for help as they managed to get a good grip on the tree. A passerby on shore who was alerted by a call for help alerted local police Tropic now. Officers quickly arrived at the scene and called the children by loudspeaker. “The children were very scared at the time”, Lead agent Martin Shepherd said. According to the agent, the Crocodile Reappeared the moment officers tried to drop the children down the tree. “This crocodile is actually larger than the boat, which is 5 meters long”, He added.

Call for awareness

Thanks to their wonderful idea of climbing a tree, the children skipped a play. “They were smart enough not to panic, came to safety and looked out for each other until officers arrived”, Martin Shepherd said. The initiative by a group of children was also welcomed by the police. It was also advised to be vigilant in the presence of bathers in safety Crocodile In the area.