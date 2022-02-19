Sydney plans a deconfinement in mid-October

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of the state of New South Wales, presented her “plan for independence” on Monday. According to the elected official, Sydney’s deceleration will take place on October 11 when the absolute vaccination rate exceeds 70%.

Vaccinated people Sydney See the end of the tunnel. They are expected to come out of more than three months of confinement by mid-October, officials announced on Monday, September 27, unveiling a “plan for freedom” at a time when the number of cases in the city is decliningAustralia.

Duty to stay at home Absolute vaccination rate against when Sydney and New South Wales to be lifted in state Covid-19 Exceeding 70 percent, a target state premier Gladys Berejiklian expects to achieve on October 11.

“Only this week and next week to go,” Gladys Berejiklian said. “We are almost, almost, not to give up at the last minute.”

For the first time in more than three months, dorms, restaurants and shops will then be able to reopen to vaccinated customers and friends and families living in Australia’s largest city will be able to reunite.

“Freedom Project” N. A.S. Will allow travel across W, 80 per cent of those over 16 will be vaccinated, a threshold that could be reached by the end of October, deputy prime minister John Barilaro said.

The restriction on the number of guests at funerals and weddings will be lifted at the same time and sports gatherings will be able to resume.

Meanwhile, unknown adults will have to wait until at least 1Er To enjoy these same freedoms December, 90% of the population at the age of vaccination at that time must be vaccinated.

Anticipated rebound in deconfinement cases

In September, about 1500 useastern on Monday, my.S. The number of daily cases in W fell to 800, with 85 per cent of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Gladys Berejiklian expects a rebound in the number of cases at the end of lockdown but is optimistic about the ability to manage these patients.

“We know that once we reopen as soon as 70 per cent of the population gets two doses, the number of cases will rise,” he warned.

“But what protects us is that many people will have received at least the first dose of vaccine and these individuals will have an additional layer of protection preventing them from ending up in hospital, or worse.”

Curfew lifted in Canberra in mid-October

Australia has suffered a winter wave of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne to impose months-long lockdown.

But the vaccination campaign, slow to begin, has accelerated, allowing leaders to draw up a reopening plan that also includes resuming international flights by the end of the year.

The capital Canberra also announced the end of its lockdown on October 15 on Monday, with bars, beauty salons and gyms reopening. Since mid-August, officials have been asking the city’s 400,000 residents to stay at home to prevent a small but persistent outbreak.

With AFP