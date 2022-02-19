Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

Dawn French tried to trick Hollywood idol Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter.

The comedian asked the American actor if the pandemic had made him “more spontaneous” before asking him this question.

Tatum almost appeared on the Graham Norton Show and discussed his directorial debut dog and the withdrawal of his Magic Mike franchise.

French, a guest on the show, joked: “Hi tanning Satam, I’m Dawn French, you won’t recognise me, I’m from the 80s and I’m a fan.

“After the last couple of years, we’ve all been locked down, it’s been so dark and dark, do you think you need to take more risks, maybe a bit more spontaneous, say yes to things? In life without really thinking about it?

“Like I’m asking you something now, would you say, ‘yes, Dawn, I will’? »

Tatum, laughing, replied: “I feel like I’m walking towards something here, but you know what, yes Dawn, I will. »

French continued: “Well, I have to say then that you have agreed to marry my daughter.

“You are now my nephew. »

Speaking about the third installment of hit films based on strippers Magic Mike’s last dance, Tatum said his goal was to make “the Super Bowl of stripper movies.”

“I just wanted to leave everything out there… Do everything so that there won’t be a stripper movie again, ” he said.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the upcoming film.

The original 2012 bad comedy-drama featuring muscular men performing captivating dance routines was hugely popular and inspired the 2015 Magic Mike XXL sequel and adaptations of live shows around the world.