Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

Dawn French tried to trick Hollywood idiot Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter.

The comedian asked the American actor if the pandemic had made him “more spontaneous” before asking him this question.

Tatum almost appeared on the Graham Norton Show and discussed his directorial debut dog and the withdrawal of his Magic Mike franchise.

The Frenchman, who was a guest on the show, joked: “Hi tanning Chateau, I’m a French Ayoub, you wouldn’t know me – I’m from the 80s and I’m a showrunner.

“After the last two years, we closed the whole place down and it was so dark, do you think you need to take more risks and be more spontaneous and say yes to things in life without really thinking about it?

Like I’m asking you something right now, ‘yes, I’m going to do Dawn?’ «

“I feel like I’m getting into something here, but you know what, Yeah, I will,” Tatum replied with a laugh.

The Frenchman continued: “Well, I have to say then that you have agreed to marry my daughter.

“You’re my brother-in-law now. »

Speaking about the third instalment of hit movies Magic Mike’s last dance, Tatum said his goal was to make “the Super Bowl of stripper movies.”

He said, ” I wanted to leave everything out there … Do everything so that there is no need to show another stripper movie anymore. »

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the upcoming film.

The original 2012 comedy-drama, muscle men is best known for performing a raunchy dance routine and inspired the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL and live stage adaptations worldwide.