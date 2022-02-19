Home Top News Canberra lockdown extended by a month due to covid-19

Canberra lockdown extended by a month due to covid-19

Feb 19, 2022 0 Comments
Canberra's prison term extended by one month due to Govt-19

Since the start, of the pandemic, Australia has recorded more than 75,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,100 deaths.

Article written by

Released

Updated

Reading time : 1 min.

Canberra limited until mid-October announced on Tuesday September 14 lE Andrew Barr, head of government of the Australian Capital Territory. The city of about 400,000 people was forced to stay at home a month after a first case of covid-19 was discovered. At the moment, the outbreak linked to the Delta variant remains limited, with 252 active cases to date and 276 cured. This decision “Safe way. It will make a Christmas, summer holiday and risk-free 2022 Year possible”, Andrew Barr said at a news conference.

Nearly 53% of over-16s in this territory have received two doses of the vaccine, the highest rate in the country, which has been hit by the outbreak of the pandemic in several regions for three months. The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent months, particularly among millions of people confined to Australia’s southeast, such as Sydney and Melbourne, two of the most populous cities. State and federal leaders agreed last week on a national roadmap for lifting restrictions and reopening borders when the proportion of fully vaccinated people reaches between 70 and 80 percent.

See also  KuCoin Hacker moves $ 4.5 million stolen XRP

You May Also Like

Snow in Australia, hurricanes in the Atlantic,... Weather news of the world at the end of September 2021 27/09/2021

Snow in Australia, hurricanes in the Atlantic,… Weather news of the world at the end of September 2021 27/09/2021

Despite his recent relegation, Djokovic is keen to return to Australia

Despite his recent relegation, Djokovic is keen to return to Australia

Sydney lockdown extended until end of September

Sydney lockdown extended until end of September

In Australia, three teenagers are surprised by revealing they are the creators of one of the most visited sites on the pandemic

In Australia, three teenagers are surprised by revealing they are the creators of one of the most visited sites on the pandemic

Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

Australia rejects plan to expand mining at sacred Aboriginal site

Australia rejects plan to expand mining at sacred Aboriginal site

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *