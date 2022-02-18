Sydney lockdown extended until end of September

City of Sydney, It started two months ago, Australia’s largest city Delta was extended by a month on Friday as it desperately tries to stem a renewed outbreak of covid-19 due to the virus.

“Unfortunately, the number of cases continues to increase,” said New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian, who acknowledged a “difficult” decision had to be made. After recording a small number of contaminants since the beginning of the pandemic, Sydney now has more than 600 cases a day. Curfew will remain in place Throughout the city until the end of September.

A thousand military personnel have been deployed

Residents living in the most affected areas will be subject to a night-time curfew and will only be able to go out for an hour a day to engage in physical activity.

About a thousand military personnel have been deployed to help the police enforce measures that more residents are trying to violate.

As the number of deaths continues to rise and the virus spreads to other parts of the country, Australia is rushing to vaccinate as many people as possible. But to date, 30% of the population has received two doses of the vaccine.

Authorities are particularly concerned with Indigenous communities in remote outback areas, particularly vulnerable as the coronavirus continues to spread there. The entire population of Wilcannia – a small town surrounded by many ancient Aboriginal sites-has been invited to undergo a screening test. A funeral will be at the origin of a huge explosion of pollution.

A spokesman for the Local Health Service told AFP that authorities were going door-to-door urging residents to get tested.

At the start of the pandemic, residents of Wilcannia planted signs on the outskirts of the city asking motorists not to park there in order to limit any risk of contamination.

Authorities in New South Wales are facing growing anger from other Australian states, where cases linked to the Sydney outbreak have emerged.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has recorded more than 42,000 covid-19 cases With almost a thousand deaths.