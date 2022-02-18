The post office said that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Thursday.

During this meeting, Mr. Abbas called on the US administration to take action to put an end to this. Unilateral Israeli activities “It’s dangerous for him.” Two state solution“.

This is the most important meeting between Palestinians and US officials on this scale in years.

Since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, contacts have been established between US officials and the Palestinian President.

On Thursday, he met with senior Israeli officials this week, including Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett.

” We reaffirm the United States’ commitment to a just and viable two-state solution that promotes stability and security for Israel, the Palestinians and their neighbors.The U.S. official said in a statement.

The Israeli government says it wants to discuss ways to “improve” the lives of Palestinians, but has not sought new peace talks since 2014.

(With MAP)