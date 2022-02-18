In Australia, three teenagers are surprised by revealing they are the creators of one of the most visited sites on the pandemic

They have gone from the state of complete strangers to the state of national stars, revealing that they are little geniuses running one of the most watched platforms at the moment, Covidbase Australia, Which are: Jack, 15, Wesley, 14, and Darcy, 15. Three friends who posted the following message on Twitter: “Boom! People aged 12-15 can now be vaccinated so we’ve all three got our first dose of Moderna vaccine and we thought it was the right time to tell you who we are.”Just below, a photo of the three, each raising the sleeve of his T-shirt to show small post-injection bandages, brandishing their vaccine cover.

Boom! Get 12-15s Today the three of us run @Covidpeso, Jack, Wesley and Darcy, Moderna had our first dose of the vaccine. I thought it would be a good time to share who we really are. Thrilled that we will finally be included in our data! pic.twitter.com/SeIQFXPjGW – Covidbaseau (@covidbaseau) September 23, 2021

Within hours, they collected tens of thousands Likes, But above all a lot of amazing, incredible, disturbing comments that a gang of young people are more effective at compiling clear data on the pandemic than the Australian Department of health. Moreover, it was precisely this lack of information that prompted them to launch their site. “Initially, we were looking at a bit of hospital admissions or the number of contaminants per game, Explains Jack BBC, Then we realized that there was no history, the information was published by the government on a daily basis, but evolution is unknown.”Packed each in their room in Melbourne, they wrote everything down and entered everything into their computers, day by day: the number of positive cases, hospital admissions, people in intensive care, the dead, the vaccinated, they were tables, ramps, a complete floor. For fun, then.

It was last May. Australia, meanwhile, has enjoyed a pandemic recovery this summer, along with increased public interest in the figures. So the success of their site that they want to feed for a long time : “I don’t think covid-19 will go away anytime soon, Wesley explains, So we’re going to continue this work, at least a year, maybe two, for as long as it takes.“ All this in parallel with their studies and volunteering. So the congratulations they got was wave. The Young, who are modest, refer to their”True pride“, Finally vaccinees have to calculate their own site on the curve.