Elvis: Baz Luhrmann’s biography of the king is revealed in a groundbreaking trailer

Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis”, a biographical film about music icon Elvis Presley starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, is shown in the extended and already addictive first trailer.

Baz Luhrmann back with Elvis

A Baz Luhrmann film is always an event, so while its subject is the huge American singer Elvis Presley, The King of rock and roll, one can expect a unique cinema. Elvis, Starring Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as “Colonel” Tom Parker, appeared in a trailer (Above) Where we find Director of the miracle Moulin Rouge And from Gatsby The Magnificent. Elvis Presley’s legendary music, Crazy concert footage, Closed for different periods… Small dishes were obviously placed in very large ones.

Elvis ©Warner Bros.

A biography that promises to be noble and ambitious

Elvis Will tell about the life of the American icon, from his young age to fame and his last years. Austin Butler plays him for his first leading role in cinema, so gives a replica to Tom Hanks. It is notable that the two actors did not balk at Body modification for their role in these films. We can’t help but think Initially Forrest Gump A certain singer, whose face is not guessed, spends a night at the young Forrest’s house and is fascinated by the boy’s movements…

Elvis ‘ story also looks classic, with Ambition to show American Society of the time, Through major political and social events such as, as seen in these images, the massacres of Martin Luther King and Robert Francis Kennedy.

Olivia DeJong as Priscilla Presley in the cast, B.They include Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B King and Helen Thompson and Richard Roxburgh as the singer’s parents.

Elvis Coming to theaters June 22, 2022.