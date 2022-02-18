Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

This is good news for aircalyn and travel-hungry Caledonians. On February 21, the airline resumed flights to Brisbane and Sydney. Australia has announced it will reopen its borders after two years of closure.

Until March 26, three flights will depart for Australia. Two will serve Sydney and one Brisbane. Aircalyn expects to increase its traffic by the end of March and hopes to deliver three flights to Sydney and two to Brisbane. In June, the airline plans to add a third flight in Brisbane.

Self-tests, visa and flight notification

Conditions for entry into Australia are not so binding. Vaccination is required from the age of 12 and in addition to a visa, less than three days B.C. An R test or a negative antigenic test less than 24 hours will be requested. The certificate must be translated into English.

The Australian government must fill out a travel notice (Digital Passenger Declaration) available on the internet, seventy-two hours in advance (https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/digital-passenger-declaration). Upon arrival in Australia, passengers must complete self-testing within twenty-four hours.

For the acquisition, Aircel’s has set up promotional offers. As of March 31, convertible and refundable tickets cost 49,900 francs. Trips can be scheduled until October.