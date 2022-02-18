Home Top News Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

Feb 18, 2022 0 Comments
Aircalyn resumes flights to Australia | LNC.nc

This is good news for aircalyn and travel-hungry Caledonians. On February 21, the airline resumed flights to Brisbane and Sydney. Australia has announced it will reopen its borders after two years of closure.

Until March 26, three flights will depart for Australia. Two will serve Sydney and one Brisbane. Aircalyn expects to increase its traffic by the end of March and hopes to deliver three flights to Sydney and two to Brisbane. In June, the airline plans to add a third flight in Brisbane.

Self-tests, visa and flight notification

Conditions for entry into Australia are not so binding. Vaccination is required from the age of 12 and in addition to a visa, less than three days B.C. An R test or a negative antigenic test less than 24 hours will be requested. The certificate must be translated into English.

The Australian government must fill out a travel notice (Digital Passenger Declaration) available on the internet, seventy-two hours in advance (https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/digital-passenger-declaration). Upon arrival in Australia, passengers must complete self-testing within twenty-four hours.

For the acquisition, Aircel’s has set up promotional offers. As of March 31, convertible and refundable tickets cost 49,900 francs. Trips can be scheduled until October.

See also  US eases restrictions on Chinese flights it introduced previously this 7 days

You May Also Like

Australia rejects plan to expand mining at sacred Aboriginal site

Australia rejects plan to expand mining at sacred Aboriginal site

Les Red Panthers

Red Panthers are in Pool D with Australia, Japan and South Africa

Australia's largest thermal power plant to close seven years early

Australia’s largest thermal power plant to close seven years early

Announced the resumption of services to Australia: under what conditions?

Announced the resumption of services to Australia: under what conditions?

Une mine de charbon en Australie.

Largest thermal power plant to close in 2025

monarchie

The debate over Australia’s relations with the British monarchy has been put back on the map

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *