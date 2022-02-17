The first images of the surface of Venus in the visible spectrum

Images of Venus were captured during two flights of the planet by a study conducted in July 2020 and February 2021. Made from video footage of the whole night face of these neighbors of the earth.
The main task of Parker’s study is the study of the Sun, but Venus plays an important secondary role there as it allows the planet’s gravitational force to change its orbit.
This gravitational pull of Venus brings Parker closer and closer to the Sun, which allows him to study the dynamics of the solar wind closer to its source.
During its mission, the study must use the Venus gravitational pull seven times.
These flies provide an unexpected opportunity to explore unique images of the inner solar system. The images, provided by NASA, were captured during the third and fourth gravitational aids of Venus, when the Parker probe was 12,380 kilometers from its surface.
The images reveal distinctive geographical features, including continental, plain, and plateau areas.
The glowing halo of oxygen can also be observed in the upper atmosphere of the planet.
Parker continues to exceed our expectations, and we are pleased that these amazing observations made during our gravity relief maneuver could advance Venus research.NASA’s Nicola Fox says in a press release.
These new images of Venus will not only help astronomers better describe the geography of Venus’s surface, but also explore its minerals.
Considering the similarities between Venus and the Earth, this information will help scientists to understand why Venus became hospitable when the Earth became an oasis. Mr. Fox adds.
Labels
- Venus is about 95% of its diameter and 80% of its mass, similar to Earth.
- It is the second of eight planets in the Solar System from the Sun. It is located very close to Mercury, the Sun, and the Earth.
- The direction of its rotation, in contrast to all other planets, is in the reaction direction. May be due to a conflict in the early stages of its development.
- The presence of water bodies on Venus has undoubtedly not been confirmed.
Evening star
Venus is the third brightest object in the sky, but until recently we had little information about what its surface looked like because our vision was blocked by a dense atmosphere.Brian Wood explains, physicist and lead author of the study at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington Geophysical Research LettersTo (New window)To.
” Now we see the surface from space for the first time [de Vénus] In visible wavelengths. ⁇
Clouds block most of the visible light coming from the surface of Venus, but are able to pass through long visible wavelengths close to the infrared wavelengths.
During the day, this red light is lost between the sun’s rays reflected from the cloud top of Venus, but in the dark of night, WISPR cameras were able to capture this dim glow. Surface.
Even on the night side, Venus’ rocky surface glows like a piece of iron.Brian Wood explains.
Important tasks for Venus
- In 1961, Venera 1 became the first spacecraft to visit Venus. Unfortunately, communication with the Soviet Union was cut off 100,000 km from the planet.
- In 1964, the Soviet Sound 1 probe passed 100,000 km from Venus but sent no data.
- In 1965, Venera 3 made its first successful entry into the planet’s atmosphere, but, again, no information was sent.
- In 1967, Venera 4 entered Venus’ atmosphere and transmitted data about 25 km from its surface.
- In the same year, the US spacecraft Mariner 5 flew close to 4000 km above the surface.
- In 1970, the Venera 7 spacecraft made its successful landing.
- Two years later, Venera 8 sends information about the planet’s surface and its atmosphere.
- In 1975, Venera 9 sent back the first images of the study surface.
- The U.S. pioneer sent several studies, including Venus 1 and 2, and sent data into its atmosphere.
- In 1982, the Venera 13 sent the first color photographs of the study surface and the first analysis of its landing site.
- Between 1989 and 1994, a US study mapped 98% of the surface of Magellan Venus. She observes the planet’s ground with radar because the clouds prevent her from seeing. Images are reconstructed from radar data.
- In 2005, the Venus Express probe was launched by the European Space Agency. The mission, which was completed in 2014, was able to gather a wealth of information about the planet.
- In 2010, the Japanese space probe Akatsuki was placed in orbit around Venus, but this orbit was higher than the target, which did not allow it to fulfill all its purposes.
- In 2028-2030, NASA’s Da Vinci + and Veritas missions will measure the composition of its atmosphere and its geographical history.