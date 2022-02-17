The first images of the surface of Venus in the visible spectrum

During Parker’s Fourth Venus Flying, the WISPR instrument captured these images and collected them as a video, showing the night side of the planet. Photo: NASA / APL / NRL

Images of Venus were captured during two flights of the planet by a study conducted in July 2020 and February 2021. Made from video footage of the whole night face of these neighbors of the earth.

The main task of Parker’s study is the study of the Sun, but Venus plays an important secondary role there as it allows the planet’s gravitational force to change its orbit.

This gravitational pull of Venus brings Parker closer and closer to the Sun, which allows him to study the dynamics of the solar wind closer to its source.

During its mission, the study must use the Venus gravitational pull seven times.

These flies provide an unexpected opportunity to explore unique images of the inner solar system. The images, provided by NASA, were captured during the third and fourth gravitational aids of Venus, when the Parker probe was 12,380 kilometers from its surface.

The images reveal distinctive geographical features, including continental, plain, and plateau areas.

The glowing halo of oxygen can also be observed in the upper atmosphere of the planet.

Parker continues to exceed our expectations, and we are pleased that these amazing observations made during our gravity relief maneuver could advance Venus research. NASA’s Nicola Fox says in a press release.

These new images of Venus will not only help astronomers better describe the geography of Venus’s surface, but also explore its minerals.

Considering the similarities between Venus and the Earth, this information will help scientists to understand why Venus became hospitable when the Earth became an oasis. Mr. Fox adds.

Images taken by the WISPR camera (left) and during the Magellan mission (right). Photo: ASA / APL / NRL / Team Magellan / JPL / USGS

Venus is the third brightest object in the sky, but until recently we had little information about what its surface looked like because our vision was blocked by a dense atmosphere. Brian Wood explains, physicist and lead author of the study at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington Geophysical Research LettersTo (New window)To .

” Now we see the surface from space for the first time [de Vénus] In visible wavelengths. ⁇ – A quote Brian Wood, physicist

Clouds block most of the visible light coming from the surface of Venus, but are able to pass through long visible wavelengths close to the infrared wavelengths.

During the day, this red light is lost between the sun’s rays reflected from the cloud top of Venus, but in the dark of night, WISPR cameras were able to capture this dim glow. Surface.

Even on the night side, Venus’ rocky surface glows like a piece of iron. Brian Wood explains.