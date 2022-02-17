Bill Murray (SOS Phantoms): a gross mistake made him accept the Garfield picture! – News cinema

Bill Murray had reserved the premiere of the event during a Q & A session in 2014 On Reddit. “I had a hilarious experience with Garfield”, That describes the actor. “I wanted to make a cartoon and, in fact, only read a few pages of the script because I found myself referring to the name Joel Cohen. I did it all wrong, it was marked Cohen, not Coen”.

Batman: The Day Bill Murray almost played the superhero!

“I love Coen Brothers movies. I think Joel Coen is an amazing comic spirit”, Continued Bill Murray. “So it doesn’t matter to me anymore to finish the script. Thinking it was him, he said, ” he’s great, I make movies.”. So it was an” H ” too many and wandered for a certain moment, which led the actor to indulge in two animated opuses.

It should be noted that Joel Coen and Joel CoeHIn, cinematographically speaking, there really is no connection. When the former signed with his brother Ethan Classics, The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, Fargo or no country for old men, the latter distinguished himself by participating in the writing of Toy Story and signing scripts of potachies by the dozen and Evan Almighty.

Bill Murray: he almost played alien, Batman, Forrest Gump…