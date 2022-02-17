Announced the resumption of services to Australia: under what conditions?

As far as those vaccinated are concerned, the resumption of commercial flights to Australia through Aircel is announced for next week. But quarantine imposed on arrival in New Caledonia is not the only topic to be addressed this Thursday, during a discussion between Canberra and Noumea officials.

This announcement was highly anticipated! And volunteers to travel to Sydney or Brisbane have taken advantage of airgall’s offering promotions as Qantas in anticipation of resuming routes, as early as next week.

The Australian company, on the other hand, pushed back the deadline from late March to early June, except that it has pulled back.

“The problem today is that the sales window is too low to resume cycles quickly”, Explains Gregory Philon, head of the tourism department at a travel agency. So those newly booked in Qantas will have to resolve to postpone their trip. Professional not mistaken, he describes to his clients the many uncertainties surrounding the Australian holiday : “At this time, upon entering Australia, there is no mention of the quarantine period for vaccinated travellers. On the other hand, they mention a self-test upon arrival in Australia and another unresolved question is to know the conditions if passengers are positive during her self-test performed at the entrance.”

Will Canberra impose vaccine on lower earners? We should have the answer to these questions as soon as possible. A meeting is due to take place this Thursday 17 February between Caledonian and Australian authorities, to discuss the terms of exchange between the two countries. “Unfortunately, today, Australians do not need to come to New Caledonia”, Gregory Philon points out, “They will be subject as long as they have to comply with self-isolation, whether for two days or seven days.” Cycles will be frequent from two weekly flights to Sydney, one to Brisbane and one from early April. The second awaits the company’s earnings.