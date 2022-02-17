Home Technology 48% free performance gain for 64 bits

48% free performance gain for 64 bits

Feb 17, 2022 0 Comments
48% free performance gain for 64 bits

The official Raspberry Pi operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, is finally 64-bit, which brings a significant performance boost, for free!

Raspberry Pi: 48% free performance gain for 64 bits

After a very long testing phase (beta released in May 2020!), The Raspberry Pi Foundation finally released it on February 2nd. The official 64-bit version of the Raspberry Pi OS. 32 to 64 bits high, allowing a process to use more than 3 GB of RAM, but above all it guarantees performance gain “Free“Performance testing was carried out last week by Phoronix, which releases automation software A series of tests Measure the achievements achieved.

Second Free Performance Incentive

He revealed that the latest Raspberry Pi 400 with 4 GB RAM with Raspberry Pi OS 64-bit is on average 48% more efficient than the Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit. Gain for example 16% for rotating an image, 30% for encrypting MP3, 13% for executing Python language and 54% for PHP.

These miniature computers are not rocket ships, so any performance stimulus is noticeable and welcome. Another power boost was provided by the Foundation in November. He took advantage of the upgrade to the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspian) Debian 11 Bullseye. Go from 1.5 to 1.8 GHz (+ 20%) CPU frequency of the latest hardware fix for Raspberry Pi 4. Both updates will definitely improve the feature Use Raspberry Pi 4 (back-up) as a computer.

The $ 15 Raspberry Pi Zero 2W is 64-bit compatible. Credit: Raspberry Pi

The $ 15 Raspberry Pi Zero 2W is 64-bit compatible. Credit: Raspberry Pi

32-bit resistances

Unfortunately, Raspberry Pi OS 32 bits is the default version of Raspberry Pi Imager, the official software for installing Raspberry Pi operating systems. So the 64-bit version is reserved for the most intelligent people who will think about what to choose. He may already know that the right version, Ubuntu, Manzaro or Raspberry Pi has 64-bit Linux distributions. DietPi.

The foundation explains that it wants to increase compatibility between its different models. In fact, these computers have a 64-bit architecture from the Raspberry Pi 3 in 2016, but the foundation is still marketing and producing the first Raspberry Pis.

How to benefit

On the other hand, one can hope that the release of the official 64-bit version will soon benefit distributions derived from the Raspberry Pi OS.OSMCIt converts Raspberry Pi into a media player with Cody, or RetrobiIt turns the raspberry bag into a retro game console.

If you want to get 64 bits of raspberry pie in this time of scarcity, we recommend the site rpilocatorIt monitors the availability of several retailers, including the main authorized French retailer, குபியி. If you already have a Raspbian or Raspberry Pi OS with a 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS, unfortunately the installation cannot be updated from 32 to 64 bits, you will need to perform a new installation.

Raspberry Pi 4 Review: Is it ready to become a real computer?

Since its launch in 2012, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has been providing entry-level computers to provide computer access for the first time, especially in schools. The success of the small card since then
Read more

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

See also  Review Intel Core i7-1165G7, fitted with the ultraportable ASUS ZenBook Duo

You May Also Like

Elon Musk's guinea pigs die in 'high pain'

Elon Musk’s guinea pigs die in ‘high pain’

A new option soon to avoid duplicate notifications on your smartphone and computer

A new option soon to avoid duplicate notifications on your smartphone and computer

The taskbar is being upgraded, Android apps are coming, and a list of new features for February 2022

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has donated $ 6 billion to the Mystery Charity

Le bénéfice net a atteint 3,7 milliards d'euros. En 2020, le groupe avait publié une perte de 1,5 milliard, alourdie par la dépréciation de la valeur des centrales nucléaires belges (photo : le siège d'Engie à La Défense).

Engie returns to profit

What can you expect from the "reliable information" promised by this Google News competitor?

What can you expect from the “reliable information” promised by this Google News competitor?

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *