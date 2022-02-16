Xavier Dolan eyeing US TV

While refining his television series Night Laurier Gaudreault woke up, Expected at club illigo next autumn, Xavier Dolan is developing a plan for an American TV series, he told us on Tuesday.

The Quebec filmmaker made the revelation during a phone interview Newspaper The film was released in 2014. Lost Illusions. This mysterious American project is still so embryonic that Dolan preferred not to disclose details for now.

“Is it going to work or is it going to fall into the water? It is too early to say who is behind this project. But it excites me greatly, ” he said.

An old dream

For the time being, it is mainly the editing of five episodes Night Laurier Gaudreault woke up, His first TV series, which occupied most of his time.

Filmed last year, the series adapted from the drama of the same title by Michael Mark Bouchard will bring together Julie Le Breton, Magali lebine-Blondeau, Eric Bruno and Patrick hivone back on screen. All five episodes will land on the Club illico stage sometime next fall.

“I always dreamed of making a TV show,” Dolan admits.

The first thing I wrote in my life was a TV series. It didn’t work out. But this is always a format I was interested in. Sometimes, with cinema, you have to make sacrifices and choices. We have some time to say something. On TV, it’s another rhythm and another creative space. We can take the time to tell characters and a story.

With Night Laurier Gaudreault woke up, I could think of a narrative structure that would unfold over five hours. I approached it as five small images that each have a finale that should culminate in a revelation. I found it very funny and very inspiring. Going where I am in my career, that’s what I wanted to do, what I needed to do. »

Finally, even if now there is not a film project in his eyes, Xavier Dolan did not make a cross in cinema. “I’m sure I’ll be back one day,” he promises.

