UniFrance and film at linglan center announces 27th Rendez-Vous with French cinema in New York

The project of this 27th edition once again demonstrates the diversity and vitality of French cinema, thanks to the works of the most sought-after directors across the Atlantic, such as Arnaud Desplechin, Mathieu Amalric, Jacques Audiard or Emmanuel carrer, as well as films of emerging talents such as Emily Carpentier, Vincent Mall Cardona, Rachel long, Leyla busit.

The opening night will be dedicated to Claire Denis, who will present her latest film with love and determination, the world premiere of which took place in the last Berlinale.

They will be in New York for their 2022 meetings

(List subject to reservations)

Mathieu Amalric, Jacques Audiard, Antoine Barratt, Philippe bessiet, Juliette Binoche, Charline bourgeois-Duckett, Leyla Bouzid, Vincent Mall Cardona, Émilie Carpentier, Emmanuel Carrer, Claire Denis, Thierry de Peretti, Arnaud Desplechin, Eric Dumont, Vicki creeps, Deborah lukumuena, Noemi merland, Aurelia Georges, Sophie Raine, Axelle

Meetings and discussions

Claire Denis and Jim Jarmusch, the honored official guest of these meetings, will gather for a conversation about their respective rich lives ;

Juliette Binoche and Deborah lukumuena, will discuss their professional paths and their creative influences ;

A discussion titled” working with film: a Franco-American look in cinematography”, is organized in collaboration with French in motion and Gotham Film & the media company, bringing together French and American filmmakers and cinematographers to discuss their diverse inspiration, creative philosophies and artistic practices.

Awards and young audiences

For the third year in a row, visitors will have the opportunity to participate Rendez-Vous Audience Award, An audience award previously given to films Stunned And the little girl.

This 2022 edition will also present, for the first time, the Best Emerging Filmmaker Award. A unique cinematographic vision of emerging filmmakers and their interpretation of France’s new and diverse identities, and an effort to encourage young audiences to attend the ceremony.

Six New York Film Students (New York University, Columbia University, CUNY Hunter College, School of visual arts, Feirstein Graduate School of cinema – CUNY/Brooklyn College and Fordham University) will be invited to participate in the jury and will choose their first or second favorite movie from choosing these appointments. The award-winning film will be announced shortly after the ceremony with the Rendez-Vous Audience Award.

Finally, to further encourage young people to participate in the event, two School screenings Free screenings of Horizon will be organized for post-screening discussion with middle and high school students and students, in the presence of director Emily Carpentier on March 10 and 11.

All selections of the 27th rendez-vous

Carte blanche for Jim Jarmusch : Don’t touch Krispy by Jack Becker