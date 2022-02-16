Elon Musk has donated $ 6 billion to the Mystery Charity

The information that can be said at least is fantastic. According to Internal markets, Elon Musk donated more than 5 million shares of Tesla in November to an unnamed charity. If we believe the value of the title at this point, it represents almost $ 6 billion.

The billionaire did not publicly mention this generous gift, but it was the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report that broke the news. It is learned that between November 19 and 29 Elon Musk donated a total of 5.044 million shares of Tesla. For this occasion, a foundation was created to facilitate the transaction.

Did Elon Musk keep his promise?

Note that these donations were made when the employer of SpaceX had to sell his shares to pay a portion of his taxes, according to the American media. Then he got involved in it A discussion on Twitter Attracted the attention of the public.

He was responding to a report by David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), who explained that 42 million people could be helped if he donated $ 6 billion from the super-rich like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. People do not starve.

What, Tesla’s president responded: “ If the WFP could explain how it would solve the global hunger for $ 6 billion, I would sell Tesla shares right now. David Beasley responded directly to Elon Musk on November 16 and demonstrated how to combat famine.

There is no news from us, but the donation from the Tesla boss is generally similar to this amount, which came after this discussion. For his part, a WFP spokesman did not confirm this information, saying it was always a habit. Leave it to donors to post any contributions “.

Despite this generous donation anyway, Elon Musk does not have to worry about his future. He holds a fortune valued at $ 227 billion. If you have difficulty visualizing this amount, it is possible Check out this simulator It’s fun to spend money on entrepreneurs.