C. N. Stops posting content on facebook in my Australia

(Sydney) C.N. N stopped posting content on Facebook in Australia on Thursday, after a court ruled that news groups were responsible for defamatory comments related to their posts on the popular US social network.

C. E. on Thursday.N. Australian users who opened my in’s Facebook page saw a message pop up claiming the content was now restricted.

In early September, Australia’s High Court upheld a court’s decision that ruled that the media was responsible for user opinions appearing in their articles and therefore liable to sue under Australia’s strict defamation law.

The US channel said on Wednesday that it had asked Facebook to help publishers disable comments appearing on its platform in Australia, but the social networking giant chose “not to do so.”

“We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to make its platform a reliable destination for press and production exchanges between users around news,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement on the channel’s website.

In March, Facebook announced that its publishers would be able to disable comments for specific posts, but the US giant has yet to introduce the feature to an entire page.

In a statement, the social network, “C.N. While it is not our responsibility to give legal advice to n, we have provided the latest information on the tools we have available to help teachers manage comments,”it said.

The case was brought to court by former young tribal prisoner Dylan Voller, who claimed to be the editors of daily newspapers Sydney Morning Herald, Australian And chain Sky News Those responsible for the scandalous comments about him, posted on their Facebook pages.

The media involved argued in vain that they were not responsible for the published comments, but Australia’s High Court ruled that they could, if they wished, hide or block defamatory comments.

Australia’s defamation law is complex and one of the toughest in the world.

A Facebook spokesperson said the US giant supports bills to reform current legislation and hopes for “greater clarity in this area.”

In Australia, Facebook in the emergence of the stop and the limit of its decision to continue the pregnancy.N. N said that in Australia, will continue to publish on its own platforms.