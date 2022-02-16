Home Top News Australia’s asylum seeker holds record for detention

Australia’s asylum seeker holds record for detention

Feb 16, 2022 0 Comments
Australia's asylum seeker holds record for detention

Released on :

Illegal immigrants spend an average of 689 days in detention centres in Australia. A sad record revealed by the human Rights Watch organisation, which condemns the seriousness and illegality of the island continent’s migration policy.

With our reporter in Sydney, Gregory bless

Whether they are being held in Nauru, in detention centres or, as has happened recently, in simple hotel rooms, there is no hope that asylum seekers who have had the misfortune of trying to reach Australia by boat will ever be regularised.

This is the result of the principle of “Sovereign Borders” adopted in 2013, under which eight people have been detained in Australia for more than ten years without the right to a trial. One hundred and seventeen people have lost their freedom for more than five years Human Rights Watch Illegal immigrants have been detained by Australian authorities for an average of 689 days, 12 times longer than the US.

Condemned for years by many international organisations and praised by various far-right figures in Europe, the policy is no longer discussed in Australia, where only the Green Party continues to demand its repeal.

However, this is not the case for the ruling coalition, which even considers it the cornerstone of its migration policy, or labor. And for good reason, it was they who, in 2013, opened the first offshore detention centers.

Read more : Evidence: stolen life, Plight of Melbourne’s Park Hotel refugees

See also  BBC bosses say 'Gavin and Stacey' will return "one day"

You May Also Like

Brisbane City wins 2032 Summer Olympics

Brisbane City wins 2032 Summer Olympics

C. N. Stops posting content on facebook in my Australia

C. N. Stops posting content on facebook in my Australia

Australia, facing criticism from China, set for international law,

Australia, facing criticism from China, set for international law,

Submarine crisis: Australia defends itself after century treaty breach

Submarine crisis: Australia defends itself after century treaty breach

BFM Business

While waiting for its nuclear submarines, Australia is reluctant between repairing or buying conventional submarines

Des incendies se sont déclarés en Australie-Occidentale, dans la région touristique de Margaret River, célèbre pour son vin et le surf.

Australia caught between wildfires and floods

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *