The public will be able to vote on Twitter to reward their favourite movie of 2021

The Oscars, the supreme award of American cinema, has announced the creation of an audience award that rewards the most popular film of the year by voting on Twitter.

Every Twitter user has been promoted to the Academy Awards jury. On Monday, February 14, the organizers of the most prestigious festival in American Cinema announced the creation of a new award category: the audience award, the votes of which will be counted via Twitter.

Starting this Monday, users of the Blue Bird social network will have the opportunity to reward their favorite movie. To do this, the process is simple: tweet the name of a movie we liked, released in 2021 and nominated for an Oscar or not, in the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. The film, which will receive the most fan votes through March 3, will be presented at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.

Big products lurked

The announcement comes against the backdrop of recommendations released last week to lure big Hollywood productions such as Spider-Man: no way home Or the latest James Bond-films that almost single-handedly saved the box office during a year of health restrictions.

Experts fear the absence will further alienate the general public from the Academy Awards ceremony. So this idea of promoting this new award category by inviting fans to vote for their favorite film of 2021 on Twitter or directly on the Academy Awards website.

Go back to hearings

This decision is probably intended to attract a new audience of believers. In fact, the Television Festival’s audience has only fallen in recent years, with only ten million viewers in 2021 for a version, pandemic duty, which has mainly provided independent films such as Nomadland By Chloe Zhao. This figure is down 56% compared to the previous version, an all-time low.

According to Meryl Johnson, vice president of the Academy Awards in charge of digital marketing, creating an audience award will allow moviegoers to “participate in the show in real time, build a community and be part of the experience like never before.”

Internet users are allowed to vote up to 20 times a day, with the vote closing on March 3. You’ll also be able to share your favorite movie moment with the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment. Three lucky ones will be drawn at random to present an Oscar in the 2023 edition and win a year of free movies.