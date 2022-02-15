The Oscars will present an audience award

Will this allow you to create a blockbuster Spider-Man: no way home ? The Oscars, the peak awards of American cinema, were announced on Monday, February 14, creating an audience award that will celebrate this season’s most popular film next month. He will be nominated by a vote organised on Twitter in particular.

The decision is probably intended to attract a new audience of believers, while the Television Festival’s ratings have only dropped in recent years.

The announcement also comes after suggestions released last week about big Hollywood productions such as Spider-Man Or the latest James Bond, films that almost single-handedly saved the box office during a year of health restrictions.

Experts fear the absence will further alienate the general public from the Academy Awards ceremony, including the 94the The edition takes place in Los Angeles on March 27.

So this idea of promoting this new Oscar category by inviting fans to vote on Twitter using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or directly for their favorite film of 2021 On the website of the Academy Awards.

The festival’s ratings have plummeted in recent years, Only with ten million viewers last year For a version, the pandemic has provided duty, mainly independent films such as “Nomadland” By Chloe Zhao. This figure is down 56% compared to the previous version, an all-time low.

For Meryl Johnson, vice president of the Oscars Academy in charge of digital marketing, creating an audience award will allow moviegoers “Participate in the show in real time, create a community and be part of the experience like never before”.

Fans are allowed to vote up to 20 times a day and the vote closes on March 3. Three lucky winners drawn at random will be invited to present an Oscar at the 2023 edition.