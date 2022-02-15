Home Entertainment The Oscars will present an audience award

The Oscars will present an audience award

Feb 15, 2022 0 Comments
The Oscars will present an audience award

Will this allow you to create a blockbuster Spider-Man: no way home ? The Oscars, the peak awards of American cinema, were announced on Monday, February 14, creating an audience award that will celebrate this season’s most popular film next month. He will be nominated by a vote organised on Twitter in particular.

The decision is probably intended to attract a new audience of believers, while the Television Festival’s ratings have only dropped in recent years.

The announcement also comes after suggestions released last week about big Hollywood productions such as Spider-Man Or the latest James Bond, films that almost single-handedly saved the box office during a year of health restrictions.

Read also Oscars 2022: Jane Campion’s” the power of the dog ” leads with twelve nominations

Experts fear the absence will further alienate the general public from the Academy Awards ceremony, including the 94the The edition takes place in Los Angeles on March 27.

Falling audiences

So this idea of promoting this new Oscar category by inviting fans to vote on Twitter using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or directly for their favorite film of 2021 On the website of the Academy Awards.

The festival’s ratings have plummeted in recent years, Only with ten million viewers last year For a version, the pandemic has provided duty, mainly independent films such as “Nomadland” By Chloe Zhao. This figure is down 56% compared to the previous version, an all-time low.

For Meryl Johnson, vice president of the Oscars Academy in charge of digital marketing, creating an audience award will allow moviegoers “Participate in the show in real time, create a community and be part of the experience like never before”.

Fans are allowed to vote up to 20 times a day and the vote closes on March 3. Three lucky winners drawn at random will be invited to present an Oscar at the 2023 edition.

World with AFP

See also  Edge: Julie Delby's event series on September 6 at Canal +

You May Also Like

Spider-Man No Way Home passe devant «Avatar» au box-office américain !

Spider-Man no way home passes “avatar” at the US box office!

Jean-Paul Belmondo: why he refused to star in Kev Adams ' latest film

Jean-Paul Belmondo: why he refused to star in Kev Adams ‘ latest film

Jim Carrey will reprise this cult role very soon

Jim Carrey will reprise this cult role very soon

Trophies of the International Film Festival on people with disabilities 2022

Trophies of the International Film Festival on people with disabilities 2022

Did you know that? Sofia Coppola was inspired by her own story!

Did you know that? Sofia Coppola was inspired by her own story!

Sidelined Johnny Depp will make his big return to cinema-act cinema

Sidelined Johnny Depp will make his big return to cinema-act cinema

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *