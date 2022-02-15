Home World South Africa: The WHO is optimistic about the Afrigen vaccine

South Africa: The WHO is optimistic about the Afrigen vaccine

South Africa: The WHO is optimistic about the Afrigen vaccine

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that South Africa’s efforts to develop vaccines were important in helping the African continent become self – sufficient in vaccines to fight COVID – 19 and many other diseases.

Dr. WHO Director-General. Tetros CapreseI went to Cape Town to visit three facilities that would start making vaccines.

More than half of the world’s population is now fully vaccinated, but 84% of the African population has not yet received a single dose.“, Dr. Tedros said at a news conference.

Mr Tetros added: “Hurry“To increase local production of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

He was also scheduled to visit the Afrigen Lab, which is developing the vaccine with the support of the World Health Organization. COVID-19 From zero. The laboratory reproduces Modern vaccine Using vaccination technology mRNA. Laboratory Afrigen The initiative is supported by the WHO and several partners, including the governments of South Africa, France and Belgium, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa.

According to Dr. Tetros, clinical trials of the candidate vaccine developed by Afrigen are expected to begin in 2022, and we hope it will be approved for use in 2024.

