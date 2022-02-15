Home Top News In Australia, Adelaide United will organise its “pride Games” / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

In Australia, Adelaide United will organise its “pride Games” / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

Feb 15, 2022 0 Comments
In Australia, Adelaide United will organise its "pride Games" / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

One more step for world football.

Four months later The arrival of his player Josh CavalloAdelaide United to host Australian league will become first club “Pride games” (Pride matches). On Saturday, February 26, at Cooper’s Stadium, Adelaide Women’s team will face Melbourne Victory FC before the men’s team plays against Central Coast Mariners FC. Adelaide players will wear rainbow names and numbers on the back of their jerseys as a sign of support and solidarity for the LGBTI+ community.

“This is an important day for me, for members of the LGBTI+ community and for Adelaide United” , Said Josh Cavallo, the only openly gay active player at one of the world’s largest men’s soccer championships. “Adelaide United is an incredible all-inclusive environment, it’s like a big family. They have been very supportive of me since I came to Adelaide and I cannot be proud of what the club and the Pride Cup have put in place. » Isabel Hodgson, captain of the women’s team, hoped that this game would help preserve content : “I believe this competition will have an impact on local clubs and it will make locker room culture more welcoming and inclusive across the country. »

Hopefully, in the long run, these matches don’t need to be there anymore to protect the cause.
A. C. C.

See also  Press internship in London, web and print media

You May Also Like

In China, Australia, Vietnam... What results after implementing a" zero covid " strategy?

In China, Australia, Vietnam… What results after implementing a” zero covid ” strategy?

Australia to pay "historic" compensation to sexual harassment victims

Australia to pay “historic” compensation to sexual harassment victims

He has been living with a spider in his vehicle for more than a year

He has been living with a spider in his vehicle for more than a year

Australia sets net zero emissions target for 2050

Australia sets net zero emissions target for 2050

Australia puts koalas on list of "endangered" animals

Australia puts koalas on list of “endangered” animals

These mysterious fires in Australia have been burning for at least 6,000 years

These mysterious fires in Australia have been burning for at least 6,000 years

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *