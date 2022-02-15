In Australia, Adelaide United will organise its “pride Games” / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

One more step for world football.

Four months later The arrival of his player Josh CavalloAdelaide United to host Australian league will become first club “Pride games” (Pride matches). On Saturday, February 26, at Cooper’s Stadium, Adelaide Women’s team will face Melbourne Victory FC before the men’s team plays against Central Coast Mariners FC. Adelaide players will wear rainbow names and numbers on the back of their jerseys as a sign of support and solidarity for the LGBTI+ community.



It’s a remarkable day for me and for all the LGBTQ+ community around the world. First A-League Pride Game. I’m proud to play a part in this legacy at Adelaide United. Go proud!! pic.twitter.com/jr4leghZVd – Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) February 14, 2022

“This is an important day for me, for members of the LGBTI+ community and for Adelaide United” , Said Josh Cavallo, the only openly gay active player at one of the world’s largest men’s soccer championships. “Adelaide United is an incredible all-inclusive environment, it’s like a big family. They have been very supportive of me since I came to Adelaide and I cannot be proud of what the club and the Pride Cup have put in place. » Isabel Hodgson, captain of the women’s team, hoped that this game would help preserve content : “I believe this competition will have an impact on local clubs and it will make locker room culture more welcoming and inclusive across the country. »

We are proud to lead with the first Pride game in the A-leagues. ?️‍?? Read more: https://t.co/q5dZ7M8S1R#UnitedForPride pic.twitter.com/1om8OLOnOA – Adelaide United (AdelaideUnited) February 14, 2022

Hopefully, in the long run, these matches don’t need to be there anymore to protect the cause.

A. C. C.