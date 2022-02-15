Event rate in this Monday, February 14th, 2022 in-de-France

Julie M., Alexandre G.

The incidence rate of each department is constantly monitored by health officials to determine whether measures should be tightened or simplified. To make life easier for Ile-de-France residents, here is a map of the event rate determined by data provided by the government on Monday, February 14, 2022 in the le-de-France region and in Paris.

How does Event rate Of each Departments From Ile-de-France ? Dense part of France, TheIle-de-France Was severely affected by the first and subsequent second wave of the epidemic Govit-19.

Government and health officials use very specific criteria to determine the extent to which the virus spreads in each French sector: Common occurrence rate for all agesAnd this Incidence rate in the elderlyVery vulnerable Govit-19.

This Friday, February 11, 2022 (Integrated data), this event rate is average 1,486.90 in France. In Ile-de-FranceThe same ratio 899.30 cases per 100,000 population In the last 7 days.

As well as, Public Health France Mention this Event rate A rolling week represents the number of first-time positive (combined RT-PCR and antigen tests) trials over 60 days, depending on the size of the population. It is expressed 100,000 people It also makes it possible to compare geographical areas with each other.

The incidence rate may vary depending on the screening activities and results reporting times. Each field is classified into three colors: fields in red High incidence rateThose in orange Average incidence rateIn green, fields with one Low incidence rate.

Incidence rate (inclusive of all ages) by sector is இல்le-de-France Monday, February 14, 2022 :

Large crown:

Yvelines (78): 1,091.1

Val d’Oise (95): 828.0

Ezone (91): 909.9

Seine-et-Marne (77): 994.3

Small Crown and Paris:

Wall-de-Marne (94): 859.5

Seine-Saint-Denis (93): 651.0

Hauts-de-Seine (92): 946.4

Paris (75): 926.0