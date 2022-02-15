Environment: Australia will sell coal for another “decade”

Australia has set foot on the dish during the 26th environmental conference, which is being held in Glasgow until November 12. Last week, About forty countries They have promised to run out of coal in the coming decades. But Australia wants several major coal-consuming countries such as China The United States has not signed the agreement, the purpose of which is to combat climate change. Coal still accounts for more than a third of the world’s electricity generation, but is responsible for about 40% of carbon dioxide emissions.

The country has even said it will continue to sell coal and this for” decades to come.” “We’ve made it very clear that we’re not going to close our coal mines or our coal plants,” Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt told the ABC.

“If they buy… Well, we sell”.

According to him, in addition to the fact that Australian coal has the highest quality in the world, global demand is far from stopping overnight. “That’s why we will continue to have markets for decades. If they buy… Well, we sell”. According to him, the demand for coal in the world will increase even until 2030. “If we don’t win this deal, someone else will win it. I really want it to be a high-quality Australian product that provides more Australian jobs than a (coal) from Indonesia, Russia or anywhere else and builds the Australian economy,” he said.

While Scott Morrison's government said last month it wanted to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Australia remains one of the world's largest producers of coal and natural gas, employing nearly 300,000 people in the sector.

