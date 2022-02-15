All about the Polaris project that opens a new era for private human space travel

Jared Isaacman (Inspiration 4) and SpaceX have announced the first private manned flight plan, which should have at least three trips. Polaris, as its name implies, is not satisfied with looking around the planet. In the program, technical explanations, scientific experiments, fundraising and above all gaining experience in the field of human space travel in preparation for human travel to the Moon and Mars.

[EN VIDÉO] Inspiration4 SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Inspiration 4 Mission – successfully launches the first civilian human spaceflight into orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A few months after returning to Earth, Jared Isaacman is preparing to return. After funding Mission Inspiration4 (September 2021) Presented by the employer and founder of Shift4 Payments, with the aim of proving that everyone can fly, live and work in space. SpaceX The Polaris Project. Its kind of like this unique project study Space Travel And there will be at least three space missions. The aim is to create circles around the Earth rather than to enhance knowledge in the field of manned aviation, with the help of a variety of scientific experiments and technological processes carried out within a partnership structure with prestigious institutions and universities. , As well as with the U.S. Air Force. Polaris Will be used to raise funds with Inspiration4 Raised $ 240 million.

The first task, is called Polaris Dawn, Already in production. The crew was named and surprisingly it will be led by Jared Isaacman. That includes Jared’s senior teammate Scott Bottie and two SpaceX employees, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Its release is scheduled for later this year.

The crew will fly in a crew dragon, which will be used to its maximum potential and must fly “as far as possible”. Fourth Astronauts Jared Isaacman is expected to be in space at a distance of 500 kilometers from Earth. This will be the first EVA (Additional vehicle function) Created by a private sector astronaut! For the occasion, Jared will use Style made by SpaceX Derived from being worn by astronauts in the Crew Dragon that could not be used in space. Team of Polaris dawn Was the first to test and use a laser communication system in real conditions Star link.

From Earth to the Moon

Among the scientific experiments planned during this first voyage was to mention one who aimed to gather information about the space environment. Discounts Affecting human biological systems and those involved in its research Syndrome Nerve-eye, which is associated with aircraft carrying humans, is a significant risk Human Health On long flights.

Names or dates for the other two projects of the Polaris project have not yet been announced. The second mission will use the Crew Dragon, but with a more daring mission profile. As for the third task, it promises to be even more ambitious because it has a planned use Starship. Like the second mission, its purpose is not revealed, but a plane around it நிலா.