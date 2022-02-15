Agurisk joins the closed Texstars club

V.S.Content is business communication. It was not written by TelQuel journalists

augurisk Valuable Accelerator has announced its membership in Textors – Industries of the Future. For this American company with the Moroccan signature it certainly cannot ignore a record.

As part of this project, the team augurisk Together with top scientists in emerging technologies from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee with the aim of developing new generation predictive mechanisms for natural disasters and social hazards: “We look forward to this opportunity to better mitigate our work on crime and natural disaster risk in the United States. We will serve, “said Mohamed Mejian, founder of Aguriskin.

Continue to note that his team includes passionate climate experts with in-depth knowledge of climate change, its causes and its effects: augurisk Is interested in the environment and climate change … Today, more than ever, we hope that people will be better prepared for the future and more aware of the effects of climate change.

As a reminder, Future Industries announced the inaugural class of the accelerator in early February in collaboration with Techstars, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee, a global network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Based on the Oak Ridge-Noxville, Tennessee, metro area, Acceleration Project will focus on supporting and developing world-class start-ups focusing on artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum information science, biotechnology, clean energy and emerging technologies in all fields. 5G. This is Texstars’ first accelerator program in Tennessee.

“I’m proud to announce first-rate Textors Industries of the Future with 10 top founders who have created breakthrough technologies that will change this world,” said Tricia Martinez, CEO of Textors Industries of the Future Accelerator. Benefit from the direct access and support of world leaders and top scientists in emerging technologies at our partners ORNL, TVA and UT. It’s time for startups, investors and industrialists to visit the burgeoning technology innovation center in East Tennessee. This is just the beginning. ⁇

Texstars Industries, the inaugural Future Accelerator class, will run for three months from February 21 and end on May 26 at Demo Day at the end of the show.