116 countries have not reached the general target of vaccinating 70% of the population

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tetros Adonom Caprais on Monday pointed out that 116 countries have not reached the common goal of vaccinating 70% of the population against COVID-19.

The WHO expects the “severe phase” of the Covid 19 epidemic to end this year, given that 70% of the world’s population will be vaccinated by mid – June or July this year.

” In some countries, high vaccine coverage of Omigran with low severity leads to the false story that the epidemic is over. At the same time, lower vaccine coverage and lower test rates in other countries create better conditions for the emergence of new variants. “At the global action meeting against Covid 19, Mr. Tetros lamented.

“ We can bring the epidemic under control this year, but we run the risk of wasting that opportunity. Currently, 116 countries have not reached our common goal of vaccinating 70% of each country’s population by the middle of this year. “, The boss noticedWHO.

Thanks to the ACT Accelerator, an international organization for access to tools to fight Covit-19, its COVAX component and ” For our partnership with UNICEF, we are now overcoming some of the supply and distribution barriers we faced last year, with one billion doses of vaccines being sent. “, He continued.

Vaccinate worldwide, We call on all countries to support the global goal of 70% set by the WHO Mr. Tetros suggested that he call on all countries to finance the ACT accelerator, especially for the immediate need of $ 16 billion.

Similarly, he said, building local vaccine production capacity around the world, including temporary intellectual property discounts for Covit-19 equipment. It will help end this epidemic and keep all of us safe “.

