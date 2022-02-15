Home World 116 countries have not reached the general target of vaccinating 70% of the population

116 countries have not reached the general target of vaccinating 70% of the population

Feb 15, 2022 0 Comments
vaccin

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tetros Adonom Caprais on Monday pointed out that 116 countries have not reached the common goal of vaccinating 70% of the population against COVID-19.

The WHO expects the “severe phase” of the Covid 19 epidemic to end this year, given that 70% of the world’s population will be vaccinated by mid – June or July this year.

In some countries, high vaccine coverage of Omigran with low severity leads to the false story that the epidemic is over. At the same time, lower vaccine coverage and lower test rates in other countries create better conditions for the emergence of new variants. “At the global action meeting against Covid 19, Mr. Tetros lamented.

Read more: The WHO predicts that the “severe phase” of Covid-19 will end in 2022

We can bring the epidemic under control this year, but we run the risk of wasting that opportunity. Currently, 116 countries have not reached our common goal of vaccinating 70% of each country’s population by the middle of this year. “, The boss noticedWHO.

Thanks to the ACT Accelerator, an international organization for access to tools to fight Covit-19, its COVAX component and ” For our partnership with UNICEF, we are now overcoming some of the supply and distribution barriers we faced last year, with one billion doses of vaccines being sent. “, He continued.

Vaccinate worldwide, We call on all countries to support the global goal of 70% set by the WHO Mr. Tetros suggested that he call on all countries to finance the ACT accelerator, especially for the immediate need of $ 16 billion.

See also  Two Belarusians disappear from Lukashenko at the Swedish embassy in Minsk

Similarly, he said, building local vaccine production capacity around the world, including temporary intellectual property discounts for Covit-19 equipment. It will help end this epidemic and keep all of us safe “.

(With MAP)

You May Also Like

South Africa: The WHO is optimistic about the Afrigen vaccine

South Africa: The WHO is optimistic about the Afrigen vaccine

EU-China match: Maps of Morocco

EU-China match: Maps of Morocco

L'Université Al Akhawayn abrite le Colloque international sur la gouvernance et le développement local

Al Aqawan University hosts an international discussion on governance and local development

EAU : La visite du président Erdogan ouvre une nouvelle page positive dans les relations bilatérales

The visit of President Erdogan opens a new positive side in bilateral relations

Ph : AFP

Norway removes the remaining restrictions

8,000 Moroccan students have to leave Ukraine

8,000 Moroccan students have to leave Ukraine

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *