Different post-processing techniques

This week, Hawk Ridge Systems offers different post-processing methods. This step is often required after a printing process, for example allowing the quality of the finished parts to be improved. Then find the scope, 3D printed stethoscope designed by the young French company Vimet. Finally, the Swiss students released the ARIS program, during which they succeeded in designing the rocket within a year, especially thanks to the benefits offered by the combination product. Anyway, have a nice Sunday everyone!

Top 1: Post-processing techniques: If you are a 3D printing enthusiast, or use adhesive product as part of your business, you may know that after the printing process is complete, post-processing is often necessary. Hawk Ridge Systems, an American company specializing in 3D solutions, discusses various techniques for finishing parts, both in printing and design. Among them, we find painting, dye or steam softening methods:

Top 2: A 3D printed stethoscope: Over the years, combination manufacturing has proven to be able to provide valuable services to the medical field. WeMed, a French start-up founded during the health crisis, has developed a 3D-printed attached stethoscope to facilitate telecommunications. Sure, Scope allows the patient to be examined at home and the doctor to receive real-time information so that he or she can make a diagnosis. Cyril Lecrock, founder of the young company, discusses the project during a workshop organized by ADDITIV Medicine 2022:

Top 3: Art and 3D Printing: Through many initiatives, 3D technologies have already proven that they can participate in the democratization of art. They are often used to allow people with disabilities to discover works and to bring art into inaccessible areas. The French association NOM’ART recreates some popular works thanks to 3D technologies and presents them to young people who have not had the opportunity to find them in museums. Camille Cobain, the founder of the association, adds:

Top 4: 3D Printed Rocket Parts: Every year, ARIS launches innovative space programs for students at Swiss universities. As part of this project, students must design the rocket within a year. In order to quickly test different prototypes, they chose 3D printing and especially the FDM process. For more demanding parts such as the hatch hinge, students preferred selective laser sintering (SLS), a technology that enables the production of much lighter components and the integration of multiple functions into one piece:

Top 5: Additional production as needed: Addition is one of the main advantages of production, and especially 3D technologies, which can design parts quickly and, above all, as needed. In collaboration with Siemens, Kaizen PLM delivers globally 3D printed components to customers with a variety of needs. To do this, the company utilizes a large network of specialists specializing in the field of compounding. If an area is missing, the company is committed to designing faster than traditional methods:

