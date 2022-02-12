Home Top News Thousands of Australians protest against vaccine and health restrictions

Thousands of Australians protest against vaccine and health restrictions

Feb 12, 2022 0 Comments
Thousands of Australians protest against vaccine and health restrictions

Vaccination is not mandatory in Australia. Nearly 94% of people over the age of 16 still received two doses of the vaccine.

Article written by

Released

Updated

Reading time : 1 minute.

The Canadian “freedom convoy” follows. Thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament in the Australian capital Canberra on Saturday, February 12, condemning the need for a vaccine against Covid-19. The movement follows the example of other such gatherings organized around the world, such as France.

Protesters massed, some with their children, outside Parliament. Police say, “Good behavior in general”, Said a law enforcement spokesman, who made three arrests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is due to call a general election in mid-May, urged protesters to remain calm.

Vaccination is not mandatory, but requires entering the country and working in a number of industries considered at risk, such as caring for the elderly. Some Australian states, such as New South Wales, have begun relaxing vaccination-related rules for entering pubs, restaurants or shops.

See also  A judge was skeptical of Trump's attempts to keep his transactions secret

You May Also Like

Coronavirus dans le monde: l'Autriche assouplit ses restrictions sanitaires, des milliers d'Australiens manifestent contre la vaccination

Coronavirus in the world: Austria eases its health restrictions, thousands of Australians protest against vaccine

Curling mixed doubles / Canada beat Czech Republic but falls to Australia

Curling mixed doubles / Canada beat Czech Republic but falls to Australia

Le «Quad» est une alliance qui réunit les États-Unis, l'Australie, l'Inde et le Japon.

Blinken in Australia for” Quad ” meeting

Protesters also rallied in Hungary, Belgium, New Zealand and Australia

Protesters also rallied in Hungary, Belgium, New Zealand and Australia

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed IAG (Insurance Australia Group) logo in this illustration taken

Australian company IAG’s cash profit was down 62 per cent as a result of a rise in natural disaster claims.

Australia officially classifies koalas as endangered species

Australia officially classifies koalas as endangered species

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *