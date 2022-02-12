Home World “Tensions continue to rise” ahead of the 3rd anniversary of the Hirac movement

“Tensions continue to rise” ahead of the 3rd anniversary of the Hirac movement

Feb 12, 2022 0 Comments
Algérie

To mark the third anniversary of the anti-Hirak movement, ” Tension is rising “Italian media in Algeria” Inside-up“, Emphasizing repression in this country” The sad truth“.

Fears of new protests and new repression are growing, especially as the economic crisis continues to rage across the country, the Italian news site noted, and Algerian officials are increasingly seeking accusations. Terrorism Hirak activists should be prosecuted.

Read more: Algeria: Euro-Med condemns punitive measures against prisoners of conscience

In this sense, the portal recalled the concerns of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding the use of anti-terrorism laws against this peaceful movement. ” Anyone who writes slogans or articles that are considered critical of the political class could face serious terrorism charges under Section 87bis of the Algerian Penal Code.“.

The number of political prisoners is on the rise, “the online media noted..

Three years ago, to this day, the Algerian people took to the streets demanding the departure of President Boutfilika, who is running for a fifth term, the portal recalled. For a “real change of political regime” and to improve the socio-economic situation.

(With MAP)

See also  AUKUS: US-Australia "friendly attack" on France - counter-attack with Paris on agreement with India | The world

You May Also Like

China - The IFJ is "deeply concerned" about the lack of press freedom in Hong Kong.

China – The IFJ is “deeply concerned” about the lack of press freedom in Hong Kong.

One Ocean Summit: Plus de 100 pays s’engagent à préserver les océans

An Ocean Summit: More than 100 countries have pledged to protect the oceans

Amnesty International appelle les autorités algériennes à "cesser la répression"

Amnesty International has called on Algerian authorities to “stop the repression.”

"Anne Will":

“Anne Will”:

face à l'Egypte, le Sénégal décroche sa premier étoile

face à l’Egypte, le Sénégal décroche sa premier étoile

Foto referencial

Maduro utiliza a Plus Ultra to operate on aerolone Conviasa

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *