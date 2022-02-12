Hope Study presents the magnificent Atlas of Mars and its transformations

On February 9, 2021, the United Arab Emirates launched the Hope Exploration Orbit around Mars, one of the few countries participating in the robotic exploration of Mars. One year later, impressive photos of the Red Planet marking the year 2021 return to this device.

[EN VIDÉO] Historical flight of intelligence to Mars Monday, April 19, 2021 will mark the first time that Ingenuity, a motorized and controlled craft, flew for the first time in the atmosphere of a planet other than our own. Tuesday. The video, recorded at a distance of 65 meters, was taken by the Perseverance Rover, making the moment indestructible. Thirty seconds before NASA’s Mars helicopter landed, we discovered the red planet rising about 3 meters above the ground. © NASA, JPL-Caltech, ASU, MSSS

The Emirati Hope spacecraft celebrates its first year orbiting Mars. Launched on July 19, 2020 from Tanakashima, Japan, Hope (or Al-Amal In Arabic) insertedAround the circular path In March February 9, 2021. Thanks for the success of “Emirates Mars Mission” (EMM for Emirates Mars Mission), The fifth country to place a satellite on orbit the United Arab Emirates Red Planet. Despite being young, the Emirati space agency shows the extent of its ambitions. The Hope study aims to be a true technology pioneer Best pictures of Mars While establishing itself as an asset in the scientific study of the planet.

Young company, big ambitions

If the Emirati space agency (United Arab Emirates Space Agency, In English) Officially created in 2014, the company wantsImplantation Gradually in the field of space exploration. The development of the Hope study was announced in 2014, with a clear scientific purpose: researchAtmosphere Tuesday, sound WeatherAnd can learn more about participating in international endeavors Desert planetary evolution. Hydrogen andOxygen Is gradually disappearing from Mars, which explains why a planet capable of delivering a kind of microbes 3 billion years ago created such hostile climates.

To build trust and achieve its purpose, the Emirati Agency has been assisted by a variety of organizations, especially American companies. The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Based in Colorado, USA, it has proven to be the premier assembly site for research, while researchers and engineers at the Universities of California, Berkeley and Arizona specialize in device design.

Sophisticated tools

Hope 2.35 meters will take the shape of 2.90 meters cube. With its 1,350 Kilograms, The study consists of three tools : Two spectrometers and a camera. EMIS (Emirates Mars Infrared SpectrometerTo the spectrometer Infrared Emirates Martian) Responsible for conducting research Spectrum Infrared for analyzing the composition of Mars’ atmosphere and its climate. Second Spectrometer, EMUS (Emirates March UV SpectrometerEmirates’ UV spectrum) is dedicated to the observation of hydrogen and oxygen in the Martian atmosphere, which determines how the planet gradually loses these elements necessary for the growth of life.

But one of the elements that made Hope’s work so popular was his camera, the EXI (Emirates Exploration Imager, Emirates Exploration Imager). The latter, thanks to its elevation Resolution, Allowed the Emirati space agency to publish several photos of Mars. Details on the surface The red planet Appear more accurate than ever. In addition to the aesthetic aspect, EXI also has a scientific purpose, with the opportunity to observe and analyze the components of some such components. Dry snow Found at the poles.

The meeting for the first Tuesday trip to the United Arab Emirates is a success. But the space company does not want to stop there: it must pass Its first lunar roverRashid, explore our natural satellite in 2022.

Another view of Mars with the Hope Mission and its stunning images

Article of Xavier DimmersmanReleased on 04/02/2022

There are many missions in orbit around Mars or on its surface. Our neighbor is the most explored planet The Solar System And last year, the Hope study in the United Arab Emirates was part of it. Carefully exploring its atmosphere, it gives us an idea of ​​the shape and climate of Mars.

February 9 marks one year since the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s first space exploration to explore Mars. Successfully inserted into orbit around the planet. Hope (Al Hamal In Arabic) in the summer of 2020, during the same period of American and Chinese travel, i.e. leaving Earth, respectively. Diligence (And Brilliance With him) and Tianwen-1And this, thanks to the opposition of Mars (which was in October), was intended to narrow the path between our two planets.

View of the North Pole of Mars from image data obtained by EXI camera in the United Arab Emirates @HopeMarsMission Orbiter on May 24, 2021. The water ice pole cap is surrounded by an extended but retreating area of ​​carbon dioxide ice in late spring on Mars. pic.twitter.com/Sp0p6Pa2R7 -Jason Major (@JPMajor) February 3, 2022

In the months following his arrival, the investigationUnited Arab Emirates Space Agency Conducted his research about Nice atmosphere of the red planetMany Wavelengths, With its three tools, with the main purpose of creating the first global image ever created. The mission’s researchers have announced that the first edition will be released in the coming days. In the puzzle of understanding the thinnest atmosphere of Mars, the subtle and the most “hope. Sensible dawn », Aims to shed light on the question Meteorology Mars, its changes over time SeasonsContact with the solar wind, erosion of the atmosphere and its escape Gas In space.

Amazing pictures of Mars

While waiting for these first maps and more complete and interactive versions to follow, many planetary image enthusiasts have flocked to the data revealed by the EMM Space Agency (Emirates Mars Mission) Images that they eagerly processed regardless of the time spent. Their results are amazing.

Mars may be a dry and desert planet. Giant volcanoesOfAncient riversVulnerabilities MeteorsEtc. – The concept applies to detailed images of the Martian surface provided by the study MRO Of NASA. We see Mars turning purple or covering itself with a washcloth Fog According to the seasons. In one Earth year, Hope has so far only been able to see almost two seasons in each hemisphere. Monitoring and measurements continue (Live the level of hope around Mars)