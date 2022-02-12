Comparison Duel: Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

This is a point where these two smartphones are engaged in a high-flying fight. As you can see in some of the values ​​shared here, the two AMOLED panels provided are of good quality. They are displayed in Full HD + (2400 x 1080 px) at 120 Hz, but Samsung’s resolution is slightly higher (411 dpi vs 395 dpi). Screen update is not compatible: 60 Hz or 120 Hz should be chosen for both products.

Oled obliges, screens benefit from almost infinite variation and zero post-time. The tactile delay on the Xiaomi is low (49 ms vs. 70 ms), but this is not realized in use on both terminals. We appreciate the presence of Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both sides.

The S21 FE delivers a high peak light output of 864 cd / m² against its rival 806 cd / m². An important value because it allows you to maintain proper reading even in the brightest places. The difference is not huge, but it is still taken, especially subject to Samsung mobile reflections. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Good assets to be proud of.

Once calibrated, the Xiaomi smartphone, on the other hand, shows almost exact values. Whether at Delta E or color temperature, they are already better than the S21 FE. However, to take advantage of it, you need to switch to standard mode on Xiaomi and naturally on Samsung. The small difference in the final class is also played out in their factory values, but we can honestly declare equality between these two.