Awkwafina actress accused of racism by her African-American language tics

The artist, who is of Sino-Korean descent, was pinned for using “placent,” apologizing and leaving Twitter, where he is no longer comfortable.

What is Awkwafina’s voice? The subject of criticism over her way of speaking, considered by some protesters to be a cultural appropriation of the popular African-American language, was an apology by the American rapper and actress of Sino-Korean descent on February 5 On Twitter. “Joking, belittling or being unpleasant in any way at the expense of others, which is simply not in my nature. It never was”. A report covering up allegations of racism against her. At the same time, put an end to its presence in the social network.

The interaction of Awkwafina (real name Nora Nam), the first on Twitter since December 2019, could be surprising. It comes against the backdrop of growing questions in the US about how to talk about the 33-year-old star, who recently featured on the poster Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings And his roles noticed that before Crazy Rich Asians And Ocean’s 8 . Many of the roles the rapper expressed himself with a pronounced famous accent. Or with an exaggerated African-American tone and tics of language, according to his detractors, who denounced his systematic use of “placent.” Or the oral equivalent of the racist practice of” blackface, ” which consists of dressing in black.

Critics have pointed out that this compelling accent is ubiquitous in his musical production, while it is not in his daily speech and in his interviews. This dichotomy, which has swirled throughout Awkwafina’s career, has fed into the confusion of her detractors for four years, who have questioned the potential cultural – and commercial – appropriation of the actress’s African-American voice. For the last drop.

Like a “blackface”

At the NAACP Image Awards, which are presented annually by the National Association for the advancement of Colored People, on January 19, the latest wave of digital protest over “placent” thus erupted with the actress ‘ nomination. The American Civil Rights and racial anti-discrimination organization had chosen Awkwafina, in the top dubbing category, for her voice creation in the animated film Raya and The Last Dragon . The actress was again a work that used her coarse voice and popular tone, for which she was known.

This appointment immediately provoked strong reactions on social networks. “So the NAACP Image Awards are now supporting people who mock the African Americans…It ‘s understood”, Causing a Twitter user to rage on the day the nominations were announced. “NAACP may now AWARD Awards for best blackface performance”, Moved another person. An old interview with the actress, Presented to US media in 2017 Vice , In which he said he objected to following the slightest accent on the screen, and reappeared. The title already embarrassed the actress last year. When released, he asked Reuters about how he was speaking on screen Shang-Chi, With Awkwafina difficulty, she noted “Willing to discuss it”, While triggering a complex aspect of the problem.

Postponing his use of “blaccent” in the end “Thin border” It splits pop culture, internet culture and hip-hop culture with shame, Awkwafina recoiled as, in early February, the slightest desire for harm. “My immigrant background allowed me to create an American identity from the movies and shows I watched, the children I went to public school with and my love for hip-hop and eternal respect”, Said the artist, who was born on the outskirts of New York and raised in the Queens neighborhood. Any awkwardness thus being held to account for the still-building identity of Asian-American minorities. “I’m still learning and moving forward in this personal work”, She summarizes.