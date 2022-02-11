Home World Amnesty International has called on Algerian authorities to “stop the repression.”

Amnesty International has called on Algerian authorities to “stop the repression.”

Feb 11, 2022 0 Comments
Amnesty International appelle les autorités algériennes à "cesser la répression"

“In January alone, Algerian authorities suspended one political party and threatened two others with the same fate,” the group said in a statement quoted by local media.

He also recalled that the leader of a political party (Fethi Gharès, coordinator of the Democratic and Social Movement / MDS, editorial note) was sentenced to two years in prison for speaking out against repression in the country.

Amna Kuellelli, Amnesty International’s deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa program, was quoted in the report as saying, “They condemn Algerian officials who want to retain power at any cost and try to crush their opponents (e). Rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression.”

“There is no justification for prosecuting political activists and suspending the opposition,” he said, adding that “Algeria must stop its relentless crackdown on all forms of dissent.”

Recalling that “international human rights law and the Algerian constitution guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly rights for political parties,” Quali called on the authorities to “immediately stop the attacks on fundamental freedoms in Algeria.”

He recalled that many opposition parties had been subjected to various forms of pressure. On January 20, the State Council ordered the Socialist Workers’ Party (BST) to “suspend” and close its premises.

On the same day, the Union Council for Change and Progress (UCP) escaped suspension after the same state council rejected a request from the home ministry. However, the party is still awaiting a verdict on eligibility in this case.

According to the RCD, last January it received formal notification from the Ministry to comply with the Act on Political Parties as it was holding meetings of the Actors and Opposition in its seat. Amnesty International recalls that international law “protects the right to freedom of association.”

See also  Vikings are not necessarily blonde or not Scandinavian, a new study shows

The organization insisted that “arranging meetings to discuss the political situation or to express critical views should not lead to the suspension or dissolution of a political party.”

In the Fethi Gharès case, the NGO apologized on January 9 for two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 DA for “exercising his right to freedom of expression.”

You May Also Like

"Anne Will":

“Anne Will”:

face à l'Egypte, le Sénégal décroche sa premier étoile

face à l’Egypte, le Sénégal décroche sa premier étoile

Foto referencial

Maduro utiliza a Plus Ultra to operate on aerolone Conviasa

Biden claims that the ISIS leader was killed by US special forces

Biden claims that the ISIS leader was killed by US special forces

Depression Symptoms Do You Go Through Depression? Learn The Symptoms Of Depression

Depression Symptoms Do You Go Through Depression? Learn The Symptoms Of Depression

US-Russia clash at UNSC forum on Ukraine border crisis

US-Russia clash at UNSC forum on Ukraine border crisis

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *