Kate Middleton to meet families for new engagement in London

Feb 09, 2022 0 Comments
Kate Middleton went to Southwark to visit the PACT (Parents and Children Together) to talk about mental health.

New appearance for Kate Middleton . Since 2015, a week has been dedicated to children’s mental health in England. And it was the week of February 7 that was chosen. For the occasion, this Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark. Created in 2014, this association aims to help parents and families suffering from mental problems but also to improve the health and development of young people. So the 40-year-old mom gave a little cooking class with children during her visit to a community parental support project. She also spoke with PACT volunteers and residents.

A reading for the little ones

But the Duchess’s casual and classy outfit also attracted attention. Her grey striped blazer was added to her sweater and her black belted jeans. Her loose hair showed a few ripples. Throughout his visit, the mom of George (8 years old), Charlotte (6 years old) and Louis (3 years old) was radiant and sported a radiant smile. Very committed to charities and especially when it comes to children, Kate will also participate in a show broadcast on Cbeebies. She will address the youngest by reading them a children’s tale, “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” by Jill Tomlinson. To enjoy this moment of royal reading, we will have to wait until February 13th.

So back in pictures on the last appearance of Kate Middleton.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

