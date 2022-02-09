Artist Theaster Gates signs the short-lived pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in London

Serpentine Pavilion 2022, Black Chapel. © 2022 Theaster Gates Studio

Every year, the Serpentine Gallery in London invites an artist or an architect to design an ephemeral pavilion. For this 2022 edition, it is the multidisciplinary and committed artist Theaster Gates who imagines the new structure, entitled Black Chapel. With the support of the agency Adjaye Associates, Theaster Gates is inspired by the architectural typologies of the chapels and the great furnaces of Stoke-on-Trent (England), a way of paying tribute to British craft and manufacturing traditions. Composed entirely of wood, the structure will be circular, similar to that of a small chapel. The American artist will install a bell, from St Laurence’s Church in Chicago, at the entrance to signal the performances and activities of the pavilion. The roof of the dome will be equipped with an open oculus allowing natural light to enter. To note, Black Chapel is part of a multi-institutional project of the artist that takes place during the year 2022 at the Whitechapel Gallery, the White Cube, the Serpentine and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

To find out more : www.serpentinegalleries.org