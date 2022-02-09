Home Top News Artist Theaster Gates signs the short-lived pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in London

Artist Theaster Gates signs the short-lived pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in London

Feb 09, 2022 0 Comments
Architectural Digest France

Serpentine Pavilion 2022, Black Chapel.

© 2022 Theaster Gates Studio

Every year, the Serpentine Gallery in London invites an artist or an architect to design an ephemeral pavilion. For this 2022 edition, it is the multidisciplinary and committed artist Theaster Gates who imagines the new structure, entitled Black Chapel. With the support of the agency Adjaye Associates, Theaster Gates is inspired by the architectural typologies of the chapels and the great furnaces of Stoke-on-Trent (England), a way of paying tribute to British craft and manufacturing traditions. Composed entirely of wood, the structure will be circular, similar to that of a small chapel. The American artist will install a bell, from St Laurence’s Church in Chicago, at the entrance to signal the performances and activities of the pavilion. The roof of the dome will be equipped with an open oculus allowing natural light to enter. To note, Black Chapel is part of a multi-institutional project of the artist that takes place during the year 2022 at the Whitechapel Gallery, the White Cube, the Serpentine and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

To find out more : www.serpentinegalleries.org

Serpentine Pavilion 2022, Black Chapel.

© 2022 Theaster Gates Studio.

See also  Automatic. Stellandis & LG to open battery plant in North America

You May Also Like

"America is no longer a political model"

“America is no longer a political model”

How does Joe Biden's America see the world?

why is the NFL Finals a concentrate of America?

Australia - A-League Men 2021/22: the pace is picking up

Australia – A-League Men 2021/22: the pace is picking up

Kate Middleton to meet families for new engagement in London

Kate Middleton to meet families for new engagement in London

Ron DeSantis, the new Donald Trump?

Ron DeSantis, the new Donald Trump?

Schools closed in Brazil / COVID-19 has exploded the number of illiterate children

Schools closed in Brazil / COVID-19 has exploded the number of illiterate children

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *