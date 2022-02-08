Home Top News February 8, 1919 in the sky: 1st commercial flight Paris – London￼

Feb 08, 2022 0 Comments
History of aviation – February 8, 1919. Lieutenant Bossoutrot is going to be at the origin on this Saturday, February 8, 1919 of the first commercial flight connecting the cities of Paris and London. The latter, to make this maiden voyage, taking the controls of an aircraft called Goliath type aerobus, namely a Farman n ° 60, with no less than twelve passengers on board, as well as the mechanic Lhomde who will assist him in his task.

It is from the Toussus-le-Noble aerodrome, when it is not yet 12 o’clock, that Bossoutrot will take off on February 8, 1919, heading for the Kenley aerodrome, a destination that he must reach with his aerobus whose load amounts to more than 1,000 kilograms, the twelve passengers each having 10 kilograms of luggage.

After two hours and forty minutes of travel, where they had to face the cold coupled with a strong north wind, the crew, 100% military (the overflight by a civilian crew of England is prohibited), and its passengers will arrive at their destination. The next day is scheduled the return trip and for the latter, this time, the wind will be contrary!

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

